Team India maestro Virat Kohli became the subject of brutal social media trolling despite scoring a historic century against West Indies in the second Test in Port of Spain.

Social media users accused Virat Kohli of scoring tons against weak teams like the West Indies and choking in games versus quality opposition like Australia and New Zealand.

In last month's World Test Championship final against the Kangaroos, Virat Kohli failed to score a fifty in both innings.

In this context, Virat Kohli's hundred at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad did not receive plaudits from the fans. The 34-year-old was ridiculed on the microblogging site instead. Some cricket admirers went as far as to label Virat Kohli as a “fraud”, while others called him Chokli for choking in major tournaments and knock-out games.

When Virat Kohli. When Babar &

Scores century Rohit scores on

On flat track ! Flat track ! Hypocrisy on it's peak , Kohli sons are hypocrite & without pr Chokli is another marnus . pic.twitter.com/1kYutAhZdJ — 𝙄 𝙍 𝙁 𝘼 𝙉🥷 (@irfanalii__) July 22, 2023

Choker chokli

Needed this kind of inning in wtc final but he chocked as usual

Biggest fraud — Screw Gauge | CFC (@GaugeScrew) July 21, 2023

weak team ke against century maar maar ke khush hota rehta hai chuza — JonBanegaDon (@3179sti) July 22, 2023

On Friday, the premier India batter scripted a unique world record as he became the first cricketer to smash a hundred in his 500th international match.

The Delhi-born superstar's feat came on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain in Trinidad.

For the unversed, the second Test against the West Indies is Virat Kohli's 500th match. If we further break down the stats, he has represented India in 110 Tests, 274 ODIs, and 115 T20Is.

Incidentally, Virat Kohli's 76th hundred in international cricket during the weekend made him the fastest to the milestone as he toppled his idol Sachin Tendulkar from the top spot. While Sachin Tendulkar needed 587 essays to touch the landmark, Virat Kohli required only 559 knocks.

Virat Kohli, who was unbeaten on 87 on Day 1 of the second Test, looked in imperious touch against the Caribbean bowlers. In addition to milking them for ones and twos with relative comfort, the Delhi-born cricketer never appeared to be getting out. But an unfortunate misunderstanding between him and Ravindra Jadeja led to his dismissal as Virat Kohli had to leave the ground after making a well-compiled ton. A direct throw ran him out for 121.

Though he was utterly disappointed with his departure from the crease as he looked set for a double century, the 34-year-old still made history at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

Before Virat Kohli, only three Indians participated in 500 international matches – Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Also, Virat Kohli surpassed Virender Sehwag to become the fifth-highest run-scorer for India in Test cricket.

While Sehwag's run tally in the five-day version of the sport stood at 8586, Kohli now has 8676 runs in red ball cricket.

Plus, the talismanic Team India batter equaled Sir Don Bradman's record of 29 centuries in Test cricket. Sir Don Bradman is considered the best batter in cricket history, and equaling his feat would have given Kohli a lot of satisfaction.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The hundred against Kraigg Brathwaite and his boys helped Virat Kohli close the gap on the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who has five centuries more than the former in the Whites. India's top hundred makers in Tests are Sachin Tendulkar (51), Rahul Dravid (36), and Sunil Gavaskar (34).

Talking specifically about making three-figure scores at No.4, Virat Kohli went past former West Indies great Brian Lara, who scored 24 tons in that position. Though Kohli has 25 at that spot, three men are ahead of him, and they are Sachin Tendulkar (44), Jacques Kallis (35), and Mahela Jayawardene (30).

Among active cricketers, Joe Root of England and Steve Smith of Australia have 19 centuries at No.4.

Moreover, unlike Sachin Tendulkar, who could only complete one hundred in the Caribbean during his illustrious career that lasted 24 years, it was Virat Kohli's second ton in the West Indies following his maiden double ton in 2016.

However, he's still way behind Sunil Gavaskar, who retired with seven centuries in the West Indies. On the other hand, Rahul Dravid, Dilip Sardesai, and Polly Umrigar – finished their careers with three tons a piece in the Caribbean.

Notably, it was Virat Kohli's first overseas hundred since 2018, when he reached three figures against Australia in Perth.

However, Virat Kohli's performance in the series earned him praise from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. In his two knocks in the Tests against the West Indies, Virat Kohli scored 76 and 121.

“Kohli didn't miss out as he had in the first Test match and duly got a century. What that showed is that it's not just talent but the ability to understand the opposition, the pitch and the conditions to get a big score. There are three or four danger areas for a batter. One is at the start of his innings when he is yet to come to terms with the pitch and get his footwork going, the second is when he has reached a half-century and has lost focus for a brief while as he savors the moment and acknowledges it to the crowd and his teammates, the third is when he is in his 90s when he realizes the prospect of getting a century and so can play a rash shot in trying to get there quickly and lose his wicket,” Sunil Gavaskar wrote in his column for an Indian publication. “The fourth is after getting a century when there's a sense of achievement and joy that leads to lapse in concentration. Like after getting to a 50, a batter after reaching a century is better off being at the non-striker end for an over or two while his focus comes back. Kohli knew all that and so didn't miss out this time around,” he added.

Meanwhile, former India pacer Zaheer Khan emphasized that having the captaincy burden off his shoulders helped Virat Kohli to focus on his batting.

“Looking at that and looking at the space where Virat is in right now, you know that enjoyment factor is going to be huge. Keeping yourself fresh is something which is going to be very important for him going forward. But I think the fact that he doesn't have that time and energy going in right now after the other aspects of the game the captaincy brings, I think it is going to help him,” Zaheer Khan said on JioCinema.

“He's constantly involved in the game. I think that those aspects are going to be very important for him going forward. But it's good to see him in good space and scoring runs. And I think that's what he should just right now do,” the former India speedster elaborated.

“He should enjoy this part of the career where he's actually going to be guiding like of you know Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. That mentor role is also going to be expected of him at this stage in his career that's something that he does it anyways but you know that that's something that keeps you going and keeps you in the game,” Zaheer Khan concluded.

Virat Kohli will be back in action in the three-match ODI series, which begins on July 27 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

At present, Virat Kohli has 46 three-figure scores to his name in the 50-over format, with Sachin Tendulkar occupying the top spot with 49. But if Virat Kohli could smash three tons against the West Indies, he will equal the God of Cricket's record with the possibility of breaking it in September when the Men in Blue will compete in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

India's first game in the continental tournament will be against arch-rivals Pakistan, which will take place in Pallekele on September 2.

India last won the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2018 after Rohit Sharma and his boys beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the final in a close encounter in Dubai.