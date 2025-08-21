The Colorado Buffaloes football program has undergone a number of changes since Deion Sanders arrived. But in Year 3 under Coach Prime, even more has happened leading up to the 2025 season.

On the field, Sanders will be without several of the players who helped put Colorado back on the map. Two of those are his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, along with Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

Sanders is also coming off a serious health scare. Earlier this year, the Colorado coach was diagnosed with bladder cancer. He has since recovered following bladder removal surgery, though he admitted his life is much different now. Still, Sanders said he never once considered walking away from the Buffaloes.

“I always thought I was going to coach again,” Sanders said. “I never didn't realize I was going to coach again. I was always going to coach. It was never in my spirit, in my heart, that God wouldn't allow me to coach again. I never thought like that. I didn't want to be running down to the hospital once a week when I got all this on my plate. I didn't want that.”

With Sanders now healthy, Colorado can turn its full attention back to football. But with so many sweeping changes, how will it all translate? Let’s get into some Colorado Buffaloes bold predictions.

Colorado will get good dose of both QBs: Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis

The quarterback situation was never in question when Shedeur Sanders was behind center. Now that he’s off to the Cleveland Browns, his father has a decision to make. The Buffaloes have two potential starters in Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and true freshman Julian “JuJu” Lewis. But so far, Sanders has yet to name the starter for Week 1 when Colorado hosts Georgia Tech.

In fact, Sanders’ actions at Big 12 Media Days may have revealed how the quarterback position will be handled this season. He brought both signal-callers with him to Dallas to speak with reporters — and that’s likely how it will play out on the field, too, with the Buffaloes playing both.

“Both these guys can play,” Sanders said, per Fox Sports. “We can play well with either one of them.”

Most likely, Salter will get the nod to start the season because of his experience. Lewis, however, will then see action in specific packages, with his role potentially expanding as the year goes on.

Colorado will lose 1st opener under Deion Sanders

Colorado’s first two season openers under Deion Sanders have gone well, even if they were nail-biters. The Buffaloes shocked the world in 2023 by upsetting national runner-up TCU. Then last year, North Dakota State took them to the wire. This year, the challenge comes from the ACC’s Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech is coming off a 7-6 season that doesn’t quite reflect how competitive the team really was. The Yellow Jackets opened the year by beating No. 10 Florida State, later knocked off No. 4 Miami, and even pushed Georgia to eight overtimes before falling.

Georgia Tech brings plenty of experience into Boulder, led by quarterback Haynes King. This will be a tough matchup for Colorado — one the Buffaloes won’t be able to escape with a win this time.

Colorado will finish the season with 6-7 wins

Colorado has been one of the toughest teams to project since Deion Sanders arrived. The roster has been overhauled year after year, and the Buffaloes added 33 new transfers this season, according to 247Sports.

But much of this uncertainty truly stems from the loss of Sanders’ best players who came with him at the start. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were safety valves that helped cover for Sanders’ antics. Now they’re gone, and the focus shifts squarely back onto the head coach himself.

Quarterback play could still be steady, with a mix of experience and young talent waiting to break out. But the possibility of trying a two-quarterback system is risky — and it has rarely worked.

Colorado takes a step back in 2025, barely making a bowl game.

Deion Sanders will retire at end of Buffaloes' season

This is a bold prediction that we certainly don’t wish to see but believe could be a very real possibility come December. Many speculated that Sanders was either heading to the NFL to become a head coach and join one of his sons, or that he was leaving Boulder for another college job, possibly his alma mater Florida State.

None of that came true, obviously. But when you add together that Sanders is now without the players who helped reshape the Colorado program — his two sons and a generational superstar — plus his health issues, it would make a lot of sense for him to call it quits.

Sanders has not only dealt with his recent bladder cancer operation, but also severe blood clots in his legs and feet that led to amputations. The million-dollar smile and positive attitude will definitely say otherwise, but it’s easy to believe these complications will eventually start to add up, leading to his retirement.