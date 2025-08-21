When the Denver Nuggets traded forward Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets this summer, goodbyes with his longtime Denver teammates were expected to be emotional. But the one Porter received from Nikola Jokic was anything but traditional.

On his podcast, Porter recalled that Jokic kept it brief in the team’s group chat.

“It was tough saying goodbye; they just all kind of texted in the group chat,” Porter said with a laugh. “The only thing Nikola said was wrap it up out there, and that’s all he said. He said, ‘Make sure you wear a condom out there, MPJ.’ That’s all he said. That was his message; that was his goodbye to me. But you know it was tough saying goodbye to my teammates, especially Jamal and Aaron, the guys who have been there for a long time. Those are my guys; those have been my family.”

The exchange highlighted the unconventional side of the three-time MVP, whose lighthearted approach has become part of his legend in Denver. Former Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas once described Jokic as so laid back that he played a mobile game during halftime of an NBA contest, a reflection of his ability to stay calm in moments where most stars lock in.

Nikola Jokic doesn't take things lightly on the court for the Nuggets

Article Continues Below

That relaxed nature has never stopped Jokic from dominating games. It has instead become a strength, helping him steer the Nuggets to a championship in 2023 and remain among the league’s top contenders. His bond with Porter was part of that run as the forward thrived off Jokic’s passing and spacing. Porter averaged 18.2 points and 7.0 rebounds last season while shooting nearly 40 percent from three-point range.

Denver ultimately decided to move Porter in a deal that brought back Cam Johnson and more roster balance. Porter, drafted 14th overall in 2018, leaves behind a career that included a breakout 2021 season and a vital role in the franchise’s lone title run.

For the Nuggets, the trade was about reshaping the roster around Jokic and Jamal Murray. For Porter, it marked the end of a seven-year chapter and the start of a new opportunity in Brooklyn.