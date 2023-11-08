Mohammad Hafeez's contentious comments about India batter Virat Kohli attracted a high level of condemnation on social media.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez's contentious comments about India batter Virat Kohli attracted a high level of condemnation on social media, with netizens bashing him for “insulting” the latter with his bizarre statement.

Some Team India supporters termed him an “idiot” and “clown” on Twitter before continuing their tirade against the retired Pakistani cricketer. Others dubbed him “pimp” because he was jealous of Virat Kohli's success on the field while failing as a cricketer himself.

The row over former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez's controversial remarks on Virat Kohli escalated with ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan hitting back at him on Tuesday.

The controversy began on Sunday when Mohammad Hafeez called Virat Kohli “selfish” following his record-equalling hundred against South Africa in the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Sunday.

During the weekend, Virat Kohli anchored the Indian innings, remaining unbeaten on 101 off 121 balls.

Mohammad Hafeez(c*****a) Called Virat Kohli Selfish for trying to take singles for his hundred instead of hitting boundaries. #ViratKohli #CWC23 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/hStg8dM4mD — Sportybuzz (@Sportybuzz1) November 7, 2023

Mohammad Hafeez's only 100 in any ICC event/Asia Cup was against India in 2012. That too was in loosing cause because of his selfish 105 off 113 (90-100 in 12 balls) Ironically Virat Kohli scored his career best 183 in the same match. Bha₹we Hafeez kise gyaan de raha he tu? pic.twitter.com/bfwmKxSFxk — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) November 6, 2023

Mohammad Hafeez. 'I saw sense of selfishness in Virat Kohli's batting, it happened for the third time in this #CWC23. He was looking to take a single to reach his own 100 he didn't put the team first'#INDvsSA | #ViratKohli | #RohitSharma My reaction would be: Nikal Na L*** — Storeels (@storeels) November 7, 2023

Experts commentating on the match agreed that the pitch was a tricky one to bat on as it was aiding South African spinners, who posed some problems for the home side's batters.

Though runs were hard to come by against South Africa's slow bowlers, especially against Keshav Maharaj, Virat Kohli managed to dig in and made sure India put up a good total on the scoreboard.

The Eden Gardens, packed to the raptures, was treated to a Virat Kohli masterclass as he powered the hosts to 326/5 in their allocated 50 overs.

Despite Virat Kohli's splendid knock, Mohammad Hafeez opined that the talismanic India batter put his milestone ahead of the team's cause and should have scored his runs much quicker than he did.

“I saw sense of selfishness in Virat Kohli's batting and this happened for the third time in this World Cup. In the 49th over, he was looking to take a single to reach his own hundred and he didn't put the team first,” Mohammad Hafeez said on a Pakistani TV show.

Comparing Virat Kohli's knock with Rohit Sharma's, Mohammad Hafeez claimed that the latter played for the team as he gave them a blistering start.

Rohit Sharma made 40 off 24 balls as Team India raced to 62/1 in under six overs.

“Rohit Sharma could have played selfish cricket too, but he didn't because he is playing for Team India and not for himself. You have to give credit to Rohit Sharma. The way he is sacrificing his innings with right intent is commendable. The way he batted in the first six overs. He gave that sucker punch to South Africa. He knew pitch will get difficult and must attack when the ball is new and hard. Your captain can also play like you but his goal is bigger than his personal achievement. Rohit can also hit centuries,” Mohammad Hafeez explained. “I am not saying Virat didn't played well. He batted beautifully till he reached 97. The last three singles, he took, I am talking about the intent. He was looking for singles instead of hitting boundaries. Who cares if he gets out on 97 or 99. Team should always be above than personal milestone,” the former Pakistan all-rounder added.

Mohammad Hafeez's comments earned him flak from former India coach Venkatesh Prasad, who slammed him for insulting Virat Kohli.

“Hearing funny arguments about Virat Kohli being Selfish and obsessed with personal milestone. Yes Kohli is selfish, selfish enough to follow the dream of a billion people, selfish enough to strive for excellence even after achieving so much, selfish enough to set new benchmarks, selfish enough to ensure his team wins. Yes, Kohli is selfish,” Venkatesh Prasad wrote on X on Monday.

Subsequently, the vast legion of Virat Kohli fans tore into Mohammad Hafeez, with many sharing their views on the matter on social media.

The following day, it was the turn of England's Ashes-winning former captain, Michael Vaughan, who minced no words in criticizing Mohammad Hafeez for his “nonsense” comments on Virat Kohli.

“Come on Mohammad Hafeez!!! India have hammered 8 teams playing great cricket. Virat Kohli now has 49 tons and his last was an anchor role innings on a tricky pitch. His team won by over 200!!!! This is utter nonsense,” Michael Vaughan posted on the microblogging site.

Before Virat Kohli landed in the city of joy, he was one behind his idol Sachin Tendulkar, who ended his illustrious career with 49 tons.

However, the 35-year-old looked determined to score a hundred in West Bengal after arriving at the crease after the fall of captain Rohit Sharma's wicket.

Rohit Sharma gave India a flying start, but once he perished, the pitch started playing tricks, with the spinners getting a lot of purchase out of it.

The Delhi-born cricketer bided his time, focusing on taking singles and doubles to keep the scorecard moving.

Eventually, Virat Kohli accelerated at the fag-end of the Indian essay, completing a memorable hundred on his 35th birthday.

With his heroics at the Eden Gardens, Virat Kohli joined Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli in a select list of Indian players who have made centuries on their birthdays in ODIs.

Notably, Sachin Tendulkar produced one of the best knocks of his career against Australia in Sharjah, known as the desert storm, on his birthday in 1998.

Overall, King Kohli is only the seventh cricketer to hit a hundred on his birthday across formats in international cricket.

Besides Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and Vinod Kambli, Sanath Jayasuriya, Mitchell Marsh, Ross Taylor, and Tom Latham have scored centuries on their respective birthdays.

With his unbeaten hundred against Temba Bavuma and his men, Virat Kohli took his tally of tons in international cricket to 79. He has 29 centuries in Tests and one in T20Is.

It was his second hundred in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, having previously reached the three-figure mark against Bangladesh.

Even so, Mohammad Hafeez is not the only cricketer involved in a controversy due to a statement on India icon.

Like Mohammad Hafeez, Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis became a butt of jokes on social media after his bizarre statement about the talismanic Indian batter.

After the former India captain struck his historic ton in West Bengal, Kusal Mendis was informed about his feat during a press conference in Delhi.

At this stage, a reporter covering the media briefing asked Kusal Mendis if he would like to send his congratulatory wishes to Virat Kohli.

The question made Kusal Mendis uncomfortable, who gave a bizarre statement in response to the query.