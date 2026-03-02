The 2026 NFL offseason is heating up, especially following a week of intense speculation at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. A key name in the rumor mill is former Packers quarterback Malik Willis, who is entering free agency as an intriguing dual-threat option.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler recently noted that a $30 million annual salary might be unrealistic, comparing the market to the recent $20-25 million range seen with Justin Fields.

However, coaches are still impressed with Willis's elite rushing ability. Although there are concerns about his readiness to manage a full NFL playbook, his efficient 78.7% completion rate and nine total touchdowns during limited action in Green Bay have made him a desirable target for teams looking for a spark.

This has led to discussions about whether he can indeed command a top-tier salary.

As the financial negotiations approach, specific destinations for Willis are becoming clearer, particularly as other potential quarterback openings seem to be diminishing.

The New York Times reports that while Aaron Rodgers is expected to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers, there is growing speculation that Malik Willis will end up with either the Cleveland Browns or the Arizona Cardinals.

This change comes as the league prepares for a free agency period where multiple teams may compete for his signature.

For the Cardinals, Willis presents a dynamic option, while in Cleveland, his athleticism could dramatically reshape their offensive strategy as they aim to stay competitive in the tough AFC North.

Once the legal tampering window opens on March 9, negotiations are expected to become polarized. While some teams are surprised by the prospect of him exceeding the $30 million mark, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports that several front offices believe that figure is almost guaranteed.

Official contracts will be finalized on March 11, making the battle between the Browns and Cardinals for Willis’s signature one of the most anticipated storylines of the spring.