Former NBA player John Wall is still very much connected to the game in every which way imaginable. That is especially the case when keeping track of his alma mater, Kentucky.

On Monday, Wall provided a candid assessment of the state of affairs regarding Kentucky's chances of winning a national title, per Yahoo Sports Daily. More than anything, Wall says that Kentucky needs more time.

“They don't really know what their identity is,” he said.

"They don't really know what their identity is."@JohnWall on the current state of Kentucky basketball and if it can win a national title under Mark Pope 🔮 (via Yahoo Sports Daily) pic.twitter.com/H3TjEWJULo — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 2, 2026

Currently, Kentucky has a record of 19-10 and is 10-6 in the SEC. They are unranked, with two regular-season games left. On Tuesday, the Wildcast will play against Texas A&M. Then on Saturday, they will play against the defending national champion No.7 Florida Gators.

Last Tuesday, the Wildcats fought tooth and nail to defeat South Carolina, winning 72-63.

Head coach Mark Pope is in his second full season. He is an alum who was part of the team that won the national championship in 1996. The last time the Wildcats won a national championship was in 2012.

Wall only played one season with the Wildcats during the 2009-10 season. Altogether, he was named as a First Team All-American as well as the SEC Player of the Year. That year, the Wildcats went 35-3 and made it all the way to the Elite Eight.

Wall averaged 16.6 points and 6.5 steals per game.

In the process, Wall became the first player in program history to be the No.1 NBA Draft pick by the Washington Wizards. Wall was inducted into the Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.