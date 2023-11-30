India pacer Prasidh Krishna faced a backlash on social media after he scripted an embarrassing record in the third T20I against Australia.

By conceding 68 runs in his quota of four overs against the Kangaroos in Assam, Prasidh Krishna became the Indian bowler with the most expensive outing in a T20I game.

Previously, out-of-favor leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal held this record. He gave away 64 runs against the South Africans in a match played in 2018.

Prasidh Krishna is having a forgettable series against Australia, having gone for plenty of runs in the three matches of the five-game bilateral competition.

After having disappointing nights in the first two games, he was taken to the cleaners, particularly by Australia's centurion Glenn Maxwell, who unleashed his heavy bat against the India speedster, especially in the final over of the contest.

Needing 21 to win in the last over of the match, Glenn Maxwell launched an all-out assault on Prasidh Krishna, who had no answer to his blistering attack as the Australian powerhouse took his team to an improbable victory on the last ball of the game.

In the process, Glenn Maxwell completed his fourth hundred in T20Is, the joint-most by a batter in the shortest format, putting him at par with India's regular captain, Rohit Sharma. Additionally, with his century against India in Guwahati, he became the first batter to reach a three-figure score in his 100th T20I.

What's noteworthy about Glenn Maxwell's explosive knock was that he made the run chase look comfortable despite needing 223 runs to win the clash against India.

After Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 123 off 57 deliveries took India to 222/3 in their allocated 20 overs, the chances of an Australian win looked minuscule.

However, the Glenn Maxwell mayhem came to their rescue as he continued to hit sixes and fours at will before ensuring Australia's triumph in Prasidh Krishna's over.

As Prasidh Krishna was the prime culprit behind India's loss, fans on the internet slammed him for his poor bowling display at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

After the match, a pleased Glenn Maxwell praised his batting partner and Australian skipper Matthew Wade for keeping him relaxed during the tense run chase.

“It all went by pretty quickly. The dew obviously makes it difficult to hold on to, we knew it was going to be hard work to bowl yorkers, and there probably wasn't a number in our head at the back-end to set ourselves to. We thought if we can stay in the hunt until the last over, we can give ourselves a chance, you never know it might come off the middle and you might stay in the game,” Glenn Maxwell said in the post-match presentation ceremony. “We did really well to stay in the game until the final over. Knowing that Axar had one over left meant Wadey had to be out there to cash in and I was trying to take on all the pace bowlers and get the run rate under a little bit under control. The way Wadey controlled the other end and got me through the back-end of my innings and he was brilliant out there,” he added.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was in awe of Glenn Maxwell's knock, stating that the home team had plans for the Australia batter but failed to execute them.

“We just wanted to get Maxi out quickly, that was the plan. But when you're defending 222 with so much dew you have to give something to the bowlers. I felt like how we played at Trivandrum, there was heavy dew, they lost wickets early but wickets in hand for them meant they were always in the game,” Suryakumar Yadav pointed out.

“I told the boys in the drinks break to get Maxwell out quickly but that was insane. I gave Axar the 19th over because he has bowled the 19th and 20th overs before so he's experienced as well and I've always thought an experienced bowler in the end, even if a spinner, with heavy dew there's always a chance,” he explained.

“Fantastic knock from Gaikwad, he took the innings deep after I got out. I've always said in franchise cricket as well that he's a special player and the way he batted, he showed it. I'm very proud of my boys,” the India captain noted.

The two teams will now meet at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, where the fourth T20I of the series will take place.

The Indians lead the series 2-1 after winning matches at Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram.

But with Australia emerging victorious in the last fixture in the Northeast, the Kangaroos would have momentum going into the match on Friday.