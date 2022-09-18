India legends slam Virat Kohli for his shocking ‘MS Dhoni’ remarks

India greats Sunil Gavaskar and Madan Lal have hit out at premier batter Virat Kohli for his shocking revelation that only MS Dhoni reached out to him after he stepped down as skipper of India’s Test team in January.

Virat Kohli relinquished India’s T20I captaincy after last year’s T20 World Cup in the UAE in November, followed by his controversial sacking from the leadership role in the ODIs. Subsequently, he decided to give up his position in Tests as well.

Talking about what he went through after stepping down as India’s Test captain, Kohli emphasized that he did receive support from MS Dhoni but none from anyone else.

“Let me tell you one thing: when I left Test captaincy, I got a message from only one person, with whom I had played previously; that was MS Dhoni,” Virat Kohli said. “Many people have my number. On TV, people give lots of suggestions, people have a lot to say. But none of the people who had my number sent me a message.” “That respect [with Dhoni], that connection you have with someone, when it is genuine, it shows like this, because there is no insecurity with either of us. Neither does he [Dhoni] need anything from me, nor do I need anything from him. Neither of us suffers from insecurity. I can only say: if I want to say something to someone, I reach out to that person individually if I want to help,” Virat Kohli added. “I mean, if you give the suggestions in front of the world, it has no value for me. If it is for my improvement, you can talk with me one-on-one, (tell me) that I genuinely want you to do well. I live life with a lot of honesty, so I can see through such things. I am not saying that it doesn’t matter to me, but you see the real thing. I can only say that. When you play for such a long time, when you play with honesty, the only one who looks out for you is the almighty. Until I play, until I am worthy of playing, I will play this way,” Virat Kohli elaborated.

Sunil Gavaskar, however, felt that Kohli’s comments were in bad taste because he received overwhelming support from his India teammates during his long phase of struggle with the bat.

“It’s very difficult to say as to whom Virat is referring to? If he would have taken any names, you can then go and ask that person, if you have contacted him or not. What I have heard is that he is talking about only MSD having called him after leaving Test captaincy,” Sunil Gavaskar told Sports Tak. “If he is talking about former players, who have played with him, we know who all from that lot come on TV. He should name the player he is referring to. Ask them Kya Bhai aapne koi Message nahi kiya (Bro, you didn’t message me?)”.

Sunil Gavaskar was also not impressed with Virat Kohli’s logic behind making such a huge revelation. The legendary cricketer said that the 33-year-old was no longer the India captain and he should focus on his batting rather making such statements.

Notably, Virat Kohli’s statement during India’s disastrous Asia Cup campaign earlier this month. The Men in Blue, the overwhelming favorites, to defend their title in the United Arab Emirates made a shocking exit at the Super 4 stage in the continental competition.

However, the Delhi-born batter made his return to form, finally hitting his 71st hundred in international cricket and first T20I against Afghanistan in his final outing in the tournament. His century came after 1020 days and was the first he scored since November 2019.

“What message did he want?” Sunil Gavaskar questioned. “Encouragement? But then he is done with captaincy, so why would he need encouragement? That chapter (captaincy) is already closed,” Sunil Gavaskar said. “Now you are playing only as a cricketer. So focus on that role because when you are the captain, you think about and worry about your mates. Once captaincy is over, it’s time to focus on your own game.”

Sunil Gavaskar disclosed that like Kohli, he didn’t receive any messages of support when he stepped down as skipper of the Indian cricket team in 1985.

“When I left captaincy in 1985 after Benson & Hedges (B&H) World Championship of Cricket. That night we celebrated, hugged each other but beyond that what else do you expect ?”

Even 1983 World Cup-winning all-rounder Madan Lal echoed similar sentiments on the former India captain’s explosive revelation.