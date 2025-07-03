Seattle Mariners star Cal Raleigh felt the spotlight of All-Star voting in a way he never expected. He admitted the process made him laugh and squirm at the same time, feeling blessed and excited, but also felt relieved that it finally ended.

“Obviously, I’m very blessed and very excited,” Raleigh said. “I’m just glad (voting) is over. Seeing your face everywhere was kind of uncomfortable.”

Fans showed up for the 28-year-old catcher in huge numbers. Raleigh led all American League catchers in Phase 1 voting. Only Aaron Judge collected more votes overall. That first phase secured Raleigh a spot as one of two finalists, along with Alejandro Kirk from Toronto.

In Phase 2, fans voted from June 30 through July 2 to pick the starter. Raleigh kept the momentum going and grabbed the top spot. When MLB announced the final results, he earned the honor of starting catcher for the American League.

Raleigh now stands as the first Mariners catcher to win a fan vote to start the All-Star Game. He joins Dan Wilson as the only catchers in franchise history to start behind the plate in the midsummer showcase. He also becomes the first Mariners position player to earn a starting spot since Nelson Cruz in 2015.

Raleigh did not stumble into this moment; he built a season worthy of every ballot cast. He leads all catchers with 33 home runs. He is second in RBIs with 71, while hitting .272 and slugging over .641. He reached 30 home runs faster than any catcher or switch-hitter in MLB history.

On defense, he remains just as valuable. He earned Gold and Platinum Gloves for his work behind the plate last season. His steady glove and strong arm guide the pitching staff and keep runners honest.

Even with the attention, Raleigh stayed humble. He prefers to keep his focus on baseball and on helping the Mariners chase a playoff spot. The Big Dumper's All-Star selection marks his first time in the Midsummer Classic. He will also compete in the Home Run Derby the night before the game.

He has already started thinking about the memories he will collect that weekend. “I'm really excited to, I like picking people's brains,” Raleigh said. “I mean, I know it's a quick turnaround there, because everybody is in and out, and there's a lot of stuff going on. But I'd love to pick guys' brains.”

Seattle fans will watch proudly when Raleigh steps onto the field in Atlanta on July 15. They have seen him grow into a leader and a force in the middle of the lineup.

This All-Star nod shows everyone how far he has come. Cal Raleigh no longer just goes by Big Dumper; he now carries the title of All-Star starter, and he earned it every step of the way.