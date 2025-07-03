The New York Mets may be in the middle of a tough stretch at the moment, with Francisco Lindor not exactly playing at his usual superstar level during their rough 4-14 stretch that dates back to June 13. Nonetheless, Lindor, after starting off the 2025 season strong, still garnered the respect of fans after he was named the starting shortstop for the National League for the upcoming All-Star Game in Atlanta.

This All-Star nod is Lindor's first ever since he signed with the New York Mets in 2021, and his first since 2019. Lindor's All-Star nod is well overdue, as he's been one of the most productive shortstops in MLB over the past few seasons, and in 2025, he's been productive overall, recording an OPS of .787, playing solid defense at one of the most difficult positions on the field, and his numbers have remained steady despite a slump over the past few weeks.

And with the Mets returning to victory lane on the second night of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers, 7-2, Lindor certainly has plenty of reason to smile and be grateful for all the support he has been receiving.

“I appreciate you guys. Much love. I can't wait to go represent all you guys, represent the Mets organization, represent my family, this is on you guys. You guys voted for me. You guys made me an All-Star. Much love. Much respect. My teammates helped me a lot. My coaches as well,” Lindor said with a huge smile on his face in his postgame interview with SNY's Steve Gelbs.

"Much love guys. I love you guys!" Francisco Lindor thanks Mets fans for voting him into the All-Star Game in his postgame interview with @SteveGelbs: pic.twitter.com/Y3jdElPO0a — SNY (@SNYtv) July 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Lindor has long been a bundle of joy, and everyone can just see how much this honor means to the Mets shortstop. And perhaps this positive reinforcement will be fuel for Lindor to perform at an even better level to lift the Mets back to NL East supremacy.

Francisco Lindor wakes up in Mets' win vs. Brewers

Prior to Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader, Lindor was slumping hard. He's been batting under the Mendoza line amid the Mets' 3-14 stretch, and as a catalyst for their offense, his production was sorely lacking during that span.

But in their 7-3 win over the Brewers, Lindor was back to being his usual productive self. He went 3-4 with three RBIs, popping off for a home run in the first inning and a run-scoring double in the eighth to keep Milwaukee at bay.

It looks like Lindor is rounding into form, and the Mets will need him to keep playing at an All-Star level if they were to put this slump completely in the rearview mirror.