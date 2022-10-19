Indian cricket board official’s remarks rile up Pakistani fans

Secretary of the Indian Cricket Board Jay Shah’s remarks that the Men in Blue will not visit Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup has riled up Pakistani fans.

“The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue,” Jay Shah told reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday. “It’s the government which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won’t comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue.”

“I am saying this as ACC President. We [India] can’t go there [to Pakistan], they can’t come here. In the past also, Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue,” Jay Shah added.

However, Jay Shah’s comments didn’t go down well with Pakistani fans who slammed the BCCI secretary for making such an announcement, days ahead of the blockbuster clash between the two teams in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

“Disappointed! Was hoping to see India play in Pakistan for the first time since 2008,” a Pakistani team supporter wrote on social media.

“Nor should Pakistan travel to India next year.. absolute no! Mutual cooperation or nothing at all!” another added.

“Ramiz Raja should clear the position of PAKISTAN with strong stance. This is injustice with PAKISTAN,” a third commented.

“If they don’t want to come to Pakistan, they should be kicked out of next Asia Cup,” a fourth remarked.

“If the Asia Cup is moved, Pakistan should boycott it. Then India can make millions from the TV rights when they play HK and Oman,” a fifth stated.

“BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, son of BJP’s Amit Shah, has confirmed that India will not be traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 and the tournament will be shifted to a neutral venue. Indian government once again putting politics over sport. Shameful!” a sixth mentioned.

“This is not surprising that India will not travel to Pak for Asia Cup 2023. Pathetic gameplay by Jay Shah and BCCI. Pakistan should reply with performance,” a seventh elaborated.

“Jay Shah statement only hurts cricket, Some Indians will say don’t come to India too “koi farak nhi parta” shows how much they hate PAKISTAN. Mostly Indians respect Pakistani players too, kuch ganday anday are everywhere,” an eighth noted.

“Disappointed over BCCI’s secretary Jay Shah’s announcement of India not playing cricket in Pakistan. Australia & England recently toured Pakistan with world’s best players. If India Pakistan games can take place in WC’s & Asia Cup’s why not bilateral series & playing in Pakistan?” a ninth asked.

We will move it to a neutral venue if India decides to host WC in a neutral venue too. Indians pretend that this relationship is one sided but Indian Cricket is nothing without the rivalry they have with Pakistan. Winning against ENG is cool but everyone would prefer PAK. — Mudassar (@demonicious_) October 19, 2022

The relations between the two countries wasn't good still Pakistan team visited India in 2016. India should have reciprocated but unfortunately Indian board can't take decision independently. — Mushahid Hussain (@mushahid345) October 19, 2022

It's better for @JayShah to stop his team for playing aganist pakistan in icc event also if he has guts

We cricket lovers want more games of Indian and pakistan and this man who don't knows ABC of cricket is spoiling this gentlemen's game . — TariqAkbar🗨️ (@TariqAkbar20) October 19, 2022

That was a selfish and politically motivated decision by the BCCI. And of course the ICC sucks up to the BCCI so they won't do nothing about but they're quick to ban countries like Zimbabwe for government interference. Lol — Kuda Jr (@kudaville) October 19, 2022

Besides the Pakistani cricket team’s admirers, former player Salman Butt too was left disappointed with India’s decision.

“Pakistan have invited them but they don’t want to play. They should’ve accepted the invitation, but what can we say about it? Their stand has been firm on the same for a long time. They also don’t want to play bilateral series at neutral venues. Other teams also played bilateral against Pakistan in the UAE. India play Pakistan in World Cups, Asia Cups,” Salman Butt said on his YouTube channel. “If they have the policy of not playing Pakistan, there’s no reason to get shocked or worried. If they don’t want to play, you can’t force them. There is no point in playing at a neutral venue. This is all because of all politics. So no need to get shocked or worried. The least you could do is not play the World Cup, or ask for a neutral venue,” Salman Butt added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board threatened to pull out of next year’s ODI World Cup to be held in India in October and November.