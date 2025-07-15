The Los Angeles Dodgers may be focused on the postseason, but manager Dave Roberts is also addressing an All-Star Game controversy involving a rival player. Roberts has thrown his support behind Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski, whose surprise inclusion in the National League All-Star roster raised eyebrows across the league.

Misiorowski has made just five career starts entering the break, but his electric fastball and rapid rise caught national attention. Despite fan excitement, some players and analysts questioned the selection, arguing that others with more experience deserved the nod.

Roberts, who is managing the National League team in Atlanta, made it clear he’s fully behind the decision. In an article by MLB.com’s Andres Soto, the Dodgers manager explained why he believes the rookie belongs.

“I think for me, kind of my North Star is the All-Star Game should be the game's best players. It's about the fans and what the fans want to see,” Roberts told Soto. “So for this young kid to be named All-Star, I couldn't be more excited for him. He's thrilled to be here.”

Looking at the right-hander MLB stats, it’s easy to see why he’s drawing attention. Through five starts, the 6-foot-7 right-hander has a 2.81 ERA with 33 strikeouts and a 0.90 WHIP over 25.2 innings. He also struck out 12 Dodgers hitters in a dominant outing just before the break.

MLB.com's Adam McCalvy captured the reaction inside the Brewers clubhouse. According to McCalvy, manager Pat Murphy shared the All-Star news with Misiorowski just before the national anthem ahead of a game last week. The rookie was emotional, thanking his teammates for their support.

“I’m speechless,” Misiorowski said. “It’s very unexpected and it’s an honor. It’s been a long time coming and I just want to honor the guys around me and be a Brewer.”

Veteran outfielder Christian Yelich also came to Misiorowski’s defense in another article by Soto.

“I understand why some people feel the way they feel,” Yelich said. “But at the end of the day, this is the entertainment business. People want to be entertained. It's a showcase of some of the best and most exciting players in the game; that's what an All-Star Game is. I think Miz is definitely that, right?”

Misiorowski is expected to pitch in the middle innings on Tuesday. With support from Roberts and his teammates, his All-Star Game debut is set to be one of the night’s most talked-about moments.