Twitter goes wild as Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli’s world record

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam made a scintillating unbeaten 79 to power his team to a comfortable six-wicket triumph over New Zealand in the ongoing tri-nation series in Christchurch on Saturday. It was Pakistan’s second consecutive win in the tournament, featuring Bangladesh. A day earlier, Babar Azam and his boys had trumped Bangladesh.

Babar Azam looked in sublime touch throughout his 53-ball knock as he smashed the New Zealand bowlers, both pacers and spinners alike, all over the park. Not only his innings of 79 was laced with 11 hits to the fence, but also included a crucial 61-run partnership with vice-captain Shadab Khan, who himself struck a quickfire 34 off 22 deliveries.

It was Babar Azam’s 28th half-century in T20Is. His fifty came in his 84th innings in the shortest format, putting him on an even keel with Virat Kohli, who reached there in a similar number of knocks.

Besides matching Virat Kohli’s feat, Babar Azam joined Rohit Sharma and Australia’s David Warner as the only openers who have made ten fifty+ scores in successful chases in T20Is.

After Babar Azam led the Pakistan cricket team to victory, his supporters went into overdrive on Twitter, lauding his sensational effort against Kane Williamson and company.

“Babar Azam is aesthetically the most beautiful batsman in the world. Go argue with the wall,” a fan wrote on the microblogging platform.

“A Babar Azam show at Christchurch, 79* runs from 53 balls while chasing 148 runs against New Zealand and make it 2 in 2 in the tri-series,” another added.

“When Babar Azam retires from cricket, we will understand owning Trent Boult in every format was not as easy as Babar Azam made it look like every time,” a third claimed.

“Dear Pakistani cricket fans! Feel yourself to be blessed for having Babar Azam as your captain. Other teams crave for having matchwinners like Babar Azam play for their country. Such legendary batters who define their own class are born after decades,” a fourth said.

“Babar Azam, Captain of Pakistan, Man of the match, King of hearts, Picasso of cover drives, and love of my life,” a fifth stated.

“79* by Babar Azam today is 10th 50+ score by him in successful chases in T20Is, jointly the most by an opener in T20Is. R Sharma & Warner have also scored 10 such scores. Overall, this is 11th 50+ inng by Babar, at any position, in a successful chase. Kohli has 15 such innings,” a sixth elaborated.

Babar Azam is a delight to watch when he is in full flow.

No Asian batsmen have scored more T20I runs than Babar Azam against SENA in SENA. Babar in T20Is vs SENA in SENA: Innings: 21

Runs: 939

Average: 55.23

Strike Rate: 142.70

Fifties: 9

Hundreds: 1 The Greatest T20I batsman of all-time. @babarazam258 👑#Cricket | #NZvPAK 🇳🇿🇵🇰 — 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 👑 (@imtheguy007) October 8, 2022

Baber is aesthetically the most pleasing batsman in the world.

Timing | Class | Elegance

You nailed it skippeerr 💥

Top Class all-round performance from team to out played kiwis in their home condition's.

Shadi is a super Star ⭐#PakvsNz | #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/5OB1z41MwM — Shaun Tait-🦘 (@TheWiIdThing) October 8, 2022

Babar made 20 off 10 against Boult and rest of the team made 2 runs off his 14 deliveries with a wicket. 🤩 "Form is temporary but Class is permanent"🔥

Babar Azam leading from the front once again and ensuring he saw his team home. Lovely innings of 79 from 53 balls at a strike-rate of 149.05

Babar Azam played the role of an opener, an anchor, and finisher all in the same game. With a strike rate 149.05. Let's have some respect for the King.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam was delighted with his team’s performance against New Zealand, terming it a “perfect” game for Pakistan.

“We started off well with the bat. Rizwan and I wanted to utilize the first six overs. We have a plan to utilize Shadab up the order to use his skills. He applied himself very well. I told him I’ll go all the way and Shadab would take the chances. When we settled down to see the wicket and conditions, I planned to play till the end. (Surface?) Little bit different due to dew, maybe little bit spinners are finding it hard due to the dew,” Babar Azam said in the post-match presentation ceremony. “We played really well. Our bowlers bowled well in the first six and finished well too. As captain, I am very happy. (Learnings from yesterday put to use?) We assessed the conditions and executed the plans. Shadab played well and Nawaz too. (No wide or no ball) Very happy as captain. No extra runs. (Perfect start before NZ again) Very happy and we have done our best. We need to sit together and discuss before next game,” an elated Babar Azam added.

Earlier, the legendary Javed Miandad had urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to have a conversation with Babar Azam if captaincy was hurting his batting.

Javed Miandad’s comments came after Babar Azam’s indifferent form during the Asia Cup in September followed by a few more failures this month.