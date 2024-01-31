The boxing star is set to step into the ring in March.

Jake Paul is set to step back in the boxing ring this March, taking on another opponent that isn't a high-profile name.

The YouTuber-turned-prizefighter will face Ryan Bourland on March 2 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as Paul recently shared on social media.

Said Jake Paul, “The goal is simple, build the skillset to become world champion. Next up is a guy who has twice as many professional fights under his belt than I do. Ryan “The Rhino” Bourland. And just like the animal in his bone chilling nickname… he is also endangered. On Saturday, March 2 as co-main to the Puerto Rican GOAT, Amanda Serrano, I’m fighting for experience, and to show my love to the island I call home I’ll be donating my entire fight purse to my nonprofit Boxing Bullies to help renovate gyms across Puerto Rico”

Last month, Paul knocked out 35-year-old Andre August with a vicious right uppercut in the first round, moving him to 8-1 with five KOs.

“Set up my shot and he went night night,” said Paul. “This is all part of the process, the next step to world champion. Clearly these guys can't hang with me.”

At first, Paul had six crossover fights against MMA opponents. But his seventh was against Tommy Fury, the half-brother of Tyson Fury, who beat him via decision. However, Paul has evidently bounced back, even though August was fighting for only the second time in the last four years.

Bourland is 17-2 with six knockouts in his pro boxing career. The 35-year old California native is a former Golden Gloves champion and National Junior Olympics boxer. Bourland is coming off a fifth-round TKO of Santario Martin in September 2022 and is on a three-fight winning streak. The victory over Martin was his only fight in the last six years.