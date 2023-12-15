Jake Paul makes another appearance in the boxing ring.

It's finally time for the boxing world to once again see one of its biggest stars as we're set to bring you a prediction and pick for this exciting Boxing Main Event from Orlando, Florida. Rising star and social media personality Jake Paul will take on Andre August of Texas as the two meet for a headlining professional exhibition bout. Check out our Boxing odds series for our Jake Paul-Andre August prediction and pick.

Jake Paul (7-1) will be returning to the ring four months following his fight against MMA legend Nate Diaz. Paul notched the decision victory and bounced back from his first career loss to boxer Tommy Fury. Now, he'll face the purest boxer he's had to in his career as he begins his journey through the professional boxing circuits.

Andre August (10-1-1) is riding a five-fight winning streak heading into this bout that's seen one knockout and four unanimous decision victories. While his competition hasn't been stellar, he's been fighting in the pro circuits for a while and will be in the biggest spot of his career against Paul. With everything to gain, he'll go out there and look to boost his career into stardom.

Here are the Boxing Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Boxing Odds: Jake Paul-Andre August Odds

Jake Paul: -950

Andre August: +550

Over 5.5 rounds: -280

Under 5.5 rounds: +205

Why Jake Paul Will Win

Jake Paul showed great growth during his fight against Nate Diaz and it was very impressive to see how patient he remained throughout the fight. Instead of playing into Diaz' tactics, Paul kept a cool head and continued to march forward while working shots to the body. He's slowly become very good about covering his head up and hasn't taken any serious damaged through his fights thus far. We did see him slow down a bit during the later rounds of the Diaz fight, but his cardio is getting better each time out and he seems to be refining his technicality with each training camp. Facing his most experienced opponent, Paul will have to make sure he does the little things right and focuses on the fundamentals.

With this being Paul's first professional opponent, it's clear why they handpicked Andre August for this bout. August tends to over-extend himself and fall off-balance when missing shots. Through Jake Pauls development thus far, we've seen him take an extreme liking to his overhand right and he's dropped opponents with it in the past. Expect Jake Paul to stay patient and wait for the opening to development as he tries to make August miss. If he's able to slip the power shots, it should open up an ounce of opportunity for Paul to land his right hand and send August to the canvas. There's a reason he's favored in each one of his fights and this one should be no different.

Why Andre August Will Win

Andre August has 13 professional boxing bouts under his belt and it makes him the most experienced fighter Jake Paul has had to face by a wide margin. Furthermore, Andre August doesn't carry an MMA background nor a celebrity name, so this fight is purely another boxing fight for him. He's looked extremely decent in his career thus far and shows flashes of knockout power when he's able to land. However, similarly to Jake Paul, Andre August hasn't fought the best competition and hasn't truly been tested by a worthy opponent. His best win came in his last fight against a 7-0 boxer. The combined record of his four opponents before that was 22-57.

Andre August doesn't have the best movement inside of the ring, but he has decent range and can land on opponents from awkward angles in the clinch. He swings very hard and is always chasing the knockout, but he tends to over-extend himself and leave his head up when he does so. Against Paul, he'll have to be careful not to head-hunt and keep his defense sound in the pocket. Paul will try to tire him out by circling the ring, so look for August to try and cut the angle while he comes in with his hooks.

Final Jake Paul-Andre August Prediction & Pick

While this may be the best pure boxer Jake Paul has had to face, it seems like a very handpicked opponent with the differing styles of fighting. Andre August is a big power puncher with a good chin and feel for boxing. Jake Paul has been successful by keeping a sound defense and catching his opponents slipping at the perfect time. I expect Jake Paul to wait until Andre August whiffs big to land his overhand right over the top, ultimately sending him to the canvas. Let's take Jake Paul to get the win and the TKO.

Final Jake Paul-Andre August Prediction & Pick: Jake Paul wins by KO/TKO (+172); OVER 5.5 Rounds (-280)