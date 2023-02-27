Jake Paul has created an image and buzz around him, alongside an insane amount of wealth. But there had still been some very serious questions regarding his legitimacy as a boxer. Those questions were answered soundly as Paul was beaten by Tommy Fury via split decision Sunday night in Saudi Arabia.

Paul is known for his punching power, and he showed that off in this fight. He was able to put Fury on the canvas with a straight shot late in the fight. However, it would not be enough to overcome the early deficit on the cards. Two of the judges scored the bout 76-73 in favor of Fury, while one judge had it 75-74 Paul.

Incredibly, the fight was not even close statistically, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Tommy Fury defeats Jake Paul by Split Decision. Fury landed 49 power punches, that's as many as Paul landed total punches. pic.twitter.com/Qrab20DSoJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 26, 2023

Jake Paul landed a total of 49 punches in the entire fight. Tommy Fury, on the other hand, landed 49 power punches. This was never really a fight outside that late knockdown.

During the bout, Paul’s brother, Logan, could be hear ringside talking trash to Fury and his family. That includes his older, half-brother Tyson Fury. Tyson was the undisputed heavyweight champion until his retirement last year. It’s Tommy’s time to shine now.

Fury took the high road after the win. He dedicated his performance and the win to his newborn daughter, instead of engaging in trash talk.

Paul’s loss left people mocking him viciously online. Afterwards, Paul had no choice but to eat crow after the poor performance. He posted a short video with a beaten and bruised face, acknowledging the loss. He ended it saying that he will be back. But after how badly he lost this fight, one has to wonder how much of an appetite will really be there?