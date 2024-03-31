While James Gunn and Peter Safran have made their vision for the new cinematic DC Universe clear, some fans online have continued to wonder how much say they will have in “Elseworlds” projects outside of the DCU such as The Batman Part 2. Gunn has clarified just how involved he will be with Matt Reeves' next Batman film, effectively reinforcing his position as the co-head of DC Studios.
Gunn was asked about his level of input in the Reeves-directed sequel during his latest Q&A on Threads and addressed rumors that he has significantly less input in project not directly related to the DCU, via ComicBookMovie. The director and studio head was fairly blunt with his answer, stating “All new DC films are under DC Studios” and that both he and Safran will be involved in the creative process with Reeves.
He added in later posts that any DC film going forward, whether its in the DCU or an “Elseworlds” project, will be dependent on the quality of the script.
“We won’t green light a film until we have a finished script we’re happy with and, in general, we won’t cast a film until the script is finished,” Gunn said. “This is why some projects are moving faster than anticipated and others more slowly. It’s always gonna be quality first no matter what.”
DC's busy future
DC Studios already has a fairly loaded slate as it is with what has already been announced for the DCU's first chapter, Gods and Monsters.
On the film side, James Gunn is leading the charge with 2025's Superman starring David Corenswet as the titular hero in what will be the first official film release for the DCU. Filming has already begun on it and is expected to run until August 2024, with the film slated to hit theaters in July 2025.
The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing are the other films slated to be part of the DCU's first chapter, though it isn't clear when they could be looking to hit theaters. A Teen Titans live action film is also reportedly in development, but it is not known if it will fit in with the first slate of films or be part of the universe's “second chapter.”
Things look even busier when it comes to the DCU's planned TV shows starting with the animated series Creature Commandos which will reportedly premiere on Max in late 2024. Additionally, Peacemaker season two, Waller, Laterns, Paradise Lost, and Booster Gold are all expected to fill out Gods and Monsters' TV slate.
Given all this that is on Safran and Gunn's plate, it can be understandable why some fans online may think they would give a director like Reeves more freedom to work on something like The Batman Part 2 when it is entirely separate from the DCU.
The Batman Part 2 is scheduled to release in theaters on October 2, 2026.