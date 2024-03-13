The Batman Part II has a new release date. It will be released in cinemas on Oct. 2, 2026, a full year from it's previously announced theatrical debut, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The Batman sequel isn't the only Warner Bros. property to change its release date. On Tuesday, Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride!, starring Christian Bale, will trade places with the Dark Knight's cinematic release date. The Bride! will now take Batman's old date Oct. 3, 2025.
The Batman trades dates with The Bride!
Two other films will also undergo a date change: Barry Levinson's gangster film Alto Nights will move to March 21, 2025 from Nov. 24 this year, and Paul Thomas Anderson's as-yet-untitled movie will now be released on Aug. 8, 2025. All titles mentioned will also be offered in IMAX.
Part of Matt Reeves' The Batman was announced at CinemaCon in April 2022. In August of the same year, Mattson Tomlin was hired to co-write the film with Reeves. And then in January last year, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran announced the title as well as the release date Oct. 3, 2025. Insiders at DC said that the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes caused the delay.
The Batman had the second-best opening during the pandemic, earning $134 million domestically. It ended up with a worldwide gross of $770.3 million. This launched a new franchise, with Colin Farrell's Penguin the first to get a Max series. Reeves is also developing a show focused on Arkham Asylum which stemmed from an earlier idea of a series featuring the Gotham Police Department.
The Batman's cast consists of Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Paul Dano (The Riddler) and Andy Serkis (Alfred). Barry Keoghan also plays a character that's supposed to The Joker (without using the name just yet) who befriends fellow inmate Riddler.
As for Gyllenhaal's The Bride! joining Bale are Jessie Buckley, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening and Penélope Cruz. The action film's script was written by Gyllenhaal and also serves as a producer.
Anderson's untitled film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Wood Harris, Alana Haim and Chase Infiniti. He also serves as a producer with Sara Murphy and Adam Somner. The film's plot details remain under wraps.
As for Alto Knights, THR sources said that its release date was changed due to competitive reasons. The gangster movie stars Robert De Niro, Debra Messing, Cosmo Jarvis, Kathrine Narducci and Michael Rispoli. Levinson directed the film using Nick Pileggi's script. The director also served as a producer with Irwin Winkler, Jason Sosnoff, Charles Winkler and David Winkler.