After a long year of recovery, Jeremy Renner said he is more than game for picking back up Hawkeye's bow and quiver in the MCU.

The last year for Jeremy Renner has been a long road of recovery following the snowplow accident that almost took his life, but the actor sounds keen to get back to work. Among that work is a possible return to the MCU as its ace-archer Hawkeye, a character Renner said he was keen to play again if the opportunity arises.

Renner sat down to speak about his recovery and career when he was asked about returning to the MCU at some point in the future by Entertainment Weekly, via Deadline. He said he was more than up for it after his recovery between fully regaining his strength and ability to walk properly, it was simply a matter of waiting for the call to come along from Marvel Studios to pick back up the bow and quiver.

“I’m always game,” Renner told EW. “I’m gonna be strong enough, that’s for sure. I’ll be ready. All those guys come to my bedside and they’ve been with me all along through this recovery, so… if they want me, they could have me. It would be something.”

Renner has been part of the MCU since 2011's Thor, where he appeared briefly as one of the SHIELD agents guarding Mjolnir after it and Thor were sent crashing to Earth by Odin. Hawkeye has remained a staple of the universe since then, appearing in six movies including three Avengers films and Captain America: Civil War.

The hero was given a his own spotlight with the 2022 Disney+ series Hawkeye, which forced the hero to confront his time as Ronin in between the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. It also introduced his heir-apparent Kate Bishop, portrayed by Hailee Steinfeld, who has been teased as a potential member of a younger Avengers team that could include Kamala Khan and Cassie Lang.

Renner has also voiced Hawkeye in multiple episodes of the animated series What If…?