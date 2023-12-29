Jeremy Renner will be back to work a year after his snow plow accident.

Nearly one year after Jeremy Renner's scary snow plow accident, the actor has gotten an uplifting update.

Back to work

In a new Instagram story from Renner, he seemed to indicate that he's getting back to work. The post, which is no longer up but can be seen via Entertainment Weekly, was taken from Emma Laird's Instagram stories. It shows the two sitting together on the set of Mayor of Kingstown. From the look of it, it seems they're gearing up for production on the third season.

“It's happening,” Laird said. “Back with my favourite guy next week.”

In the show, Renner plays a man who mingles with every crowd. That includes cops, criminals, and more. The first two seasons aired from 2021-2023 on Paramount+. A third is on the way.

This all comes a little under a year after Renner's snow plow accident. The accident left Renner in critical condition due to the injuries suffered.

Jeremy Renner is an Oscar-nominated actor for his performances in Zero Dark Thirty and The Town. He is also known for his roles in Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol, The Bourne Legacy, 28 Weeks Later, and Arrival. Renner also starred in Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters with Gemma Arterton.

But perhaps his most iconic role is as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the MCU. His debut in the franchise came in 2012's The Avengers. Renner would reprise the role in the subsequent Avengers team-up films Age of Ultron and Endgame (after sitting out Infinity War).

Some of his other MCU appearances include What If? and Captain America: Civil War. Renner got to lead his own series with Hawkeye in 2022. Hailee Steinfeld also starred in the Disney+ series.