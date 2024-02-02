Sam Rockwell hasn't heard about an MCU return as Justin Hammer.

MCU fans may expect Sam Rockwell to return as Justin Hammer in Armor Wars. However, the actor recently shot down those rumors.

He hasn't gotten the call

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show, Rockwell revealed he hasn't gotten a call to return to the MCU. Justin Hammer hasn't been seen in years, but his return feels inevitable.

When Fallon brought up the rumors of his return, Rockwell replied, “Well, I'm waiting for the phone call.” The two joked that the phone could ring that evening.

However, he did say he's “in” if they do call him back.

Armor Wars is an upcoming MCU film. It will be led by Don Cheadle's James Rhodes/War Machine. After initially being announced as a Disney+ series, it was then reworked into a feature film. The title is a reference to an Iron Man comic book storyline from the eighties.

Justin Hammer was introduced into the MCU in Iron Man 2, the third film in the entire franchise. He hasn't been in a film since the 2010 film. He did, however, appear in an episode of What If? in 2023.

Sam Rockwell is an acclaimed actor. He is a two-time Oscar nominee, winning Best Supporting Actor in 2017 for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Rockwell first got his start by starring in films like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Lawn Dogs, The Green Mile, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, and G-Force.

Some of his other recent credits include Richard Jewell, The Bad Guys, The Way, Way Back, See How They Run, and Jojo Rabbit. He is also fresh off of starring in Matthew Vaughn's Argylle. Rockwell will also star in John Krasinski's If.