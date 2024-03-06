The Masked Singer is back on Wednesday with its season 11 premiere, and longtime judge Ken Jeong has a hot take on who one of the masked singers, Lovebird, is under the costume — surmising that the surprise celebrity may be none other than recent Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce.
Jeong gave his prediction to People for an exclusive sneak peek at the premiere episode, telling the magazine, “When I think of hot leading men, I think of Travis Kelce,” said Jeong, 54, in his trademark off-kilter comedic style.
“He had his own dating reality show, Catching Kelce, of which I was a big fan. I never missed an episode,” said Jeong (presumably joking? Although always hard to know with Ken).
“But Travis has caught the eye of some amazing starlets, most notably Taylor Swift,” continued Jeong. “I know, right? Hubba hubba!”
Not all of the judges agreed with Jeong's prediction however. New panelist Rita Ora had a different guess for People, though still an NFL star. “I don’t know a lot about football, right?” admitted Ora, a British pop star. “The only football player that I know is somebody that’s very easy on the eye, he was the lead of his own reality show, which makes me think leading man, the clue: Odell Beckham Jr.”
Jeong conceded that Ora's guess might be more on point, considering Lovebird's “got the exact same color hair as OBJ.”
Fans of The Masked Singer will have to tune in for the new season to see if Ken Jeong or Rita Ora's bold predictions turn out to be true.