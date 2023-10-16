Actor and comedian Ken Jeong is developing a syndicated talk show under Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Jeong, who is currently a panelist on The Masked Singer, is set to executive produce the show with Jim Biederman. Biederman has worked on talk and sketch comedy shows such as Kids in the Hall and The Andy Dick Show.

Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, Debmar-Mercury co-presidents, said that Jeong has “what it takes to succeed” in the jam-packed and competitive talk show landscape. The show is aiming for a 2024 premiere.

In a statement, they said that “audiences connect to Ken on so many levels.” They added, “He is also a talent capable of conquering any time period with his mix of comedy, Hollywood celebrity friends and ability to bring viewers.”

Ken Jeong’s breakout role was his turn as Leslie Chow in The Hangover films. While Mr. Chow was one of the antagonists in the trilogy, he also had one of the arguably most memorable lines in the movies: “But did you die?”

He also played Ben Chang, the Spanish teacher, in Community. The TV show has a movie in the works, but is currently in flux due to the strikes.

Ken Jeong is also a licensed physician but is no longer practicing to pursue his dreams of acting. In an interview with Los Angeles Magazine, he said he quit being a doctor sometime in 2006 and 2007 to be a character actor. “I just wanted to be, ‘Oh, that guy that you recognize in that thing,’ and that's great,” he stated.

But he's more than that now. The Masked Singer panelist added, “I just wanted steady work, so as I'm speaking to you, saying it out loud, as I'm talking right now, this is nothing I've ever anticipated in my life and I'm still alive. I'm just so grateful.”