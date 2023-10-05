The identity of the Diver in The Masked Singer has been revealed to be Tom Sandoval, the runaway villain from Bravo Network's Vanderpump Rules.

He's arguably the second-most hated person in the history of the show, Variety claims, with first place going to Rudy Giuliani, whom the outlet describes as having nearly destroyed Season 7 of The Masked Singer.

Panelist and comedian Ken Jeong, going two-for-two, was the one who got it right, along with Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg. Other panelists, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherziner, both thought it was Jersey Shore alum Pauly D.

The Masked Singer fans and Sandoval anti-fans quickly figured out who it was behind the mask, especially since his teaser featured his saying that he was “pretty pumped” to be on the show. Vanderpump Rules fans also knew that he could sing since he has a cover band called Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras.

Diver/Sandoval sang One Direction's “I Ain't Worried.” In his voiceover clue, he said, “Making my debut as the Diver last week was so rewarding. It felt great to get all the love from the panel and the audience. Something, as you know, I haven’t gotten much of lately.” He was referring to the world's reaction to his villain origin story unfolding in the final episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 this May.

To quickly recap, Sandoval was caught cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their co-star, Raquel Leviss. As more details of the infidelity were revealed, other Bravo Network stars weighed in, as well as big name celebrities like Adele, Jennifer Lopez and Jerry O'Connell.

His voiceover continued with, “I was always waiting to become a household name. I just didn’t know it would be everyone hating me. But I’m here to show the world that I’m more than my mistakes. Being here already feels like a healing experience. Getting to share my talent instead of my drama is exactly what I needed. So tonight I’m going to keep my eye on the ball, because I am not ready to take off this mask.”

Sandoval joins Anthony Anderson as Rubber Ducky and special guest Demi Lovato as Anonymouse as this season's unmasked celebrities.