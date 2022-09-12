Chris Rodriguez Jr.’s return date from Kentucky football suspension, revealed

Kentucky football star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr was arrested during the offseason and was charged with a DUI and reckless driving. He is ultimately facing a suspension. CBS Sports reported on Monday that Rodriguez will be suspended for two more games. Rodriguez will be then eligible to return ahead of the Wildcats’ matchup with Ole Miss on October 1st.

Chris Rodriguez Jr had a tremendous 2021 season. He rushed for over 1,300 yards and played a vital role in Kentucky’s success. But his poor decision making off the field which led to the suspension made many wonder if the Wildcats would be able to win without him during the season. However, Kentucky has taken care of business so far and are currently ranked No. 9 overall. Getting him back in time to face No. 21 Ole Miss will be crucial.

The Wildcats are fortunate that Chris Rodriguez Jr was not faced with a lengthier punishment. There were stirrings that he could miss the majority of the season.

Chris Rodriguez Jr’s suspension has an unknown element to it as well. There may be another underlying reason as to why he was suspended. Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops declined to reveal what the underlying reason is, per news-daily.com.

“I really don’t want to comment on that,” Stoops said. “It is what it is.”

Regardless, Kentucky football will be happy to get Chris Rodriguez Jr back. He will play a massive role for the Wildcats upon his return. And Kentucky certainly hopes he learned his lesson after facing the suspension and missing multiple games.