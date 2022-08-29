Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. among multiple Wildcats players suspended

The Kentucky Wildcats will be short-handed for the start of the 2022 college football season.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops announced on Monday at his weekly press conference that All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and linebacker Jordan Wright, among other players, will be suspended for multiple games to kick off the campaign. Stoops did not specify the length of the suspension, but he did say he’d get more specific in his press conference next week.

“A few of them will have multiple-game suspensions but I don’t know how long,” Stoops said, via 247Sports. “I suspect one will be back next week.”

Rodriguez’s suspension presumably stems from the running back’s guilty plea to a DUI charge in the offseason. 247Sports reports that Rodriguez is also being investigated for another undisclosed situation.

“He’s a guy who’s done a remarkable job for us for years so I will be extremely loyal to Chris forever,” Stoops said on “BBN Tonight.” “Nobody’s perfect and people make mistakes here and there. I think everybody’s human, but we all appreciate what Chris has done for this university for a long time and the leader and player that he is.”

The senior will miss at least the Wildcats’ first two games against Miami (OH) and the University of Florida.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. enters his fourth year with Kentucky. He rushed for 1,379 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021. He’s just 1,1134 rushing yards away from breaking Benny Snell’s school record for rushing yards in a career. The multi-game ban could derail his chances of surpassing the Steelers’ running back.