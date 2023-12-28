ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two perennial bowl teams face off as Clemson and Kentucky face in the Gator Bowl. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Gator Bowl Clemson-Kentucky prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Gator Bowl is the sixth oldest bowl game, starting back in 1946. It played at Gator Bowl Stadium from 1946 to 1993, before spending one year at the home of the Florida Gators, and then moving back to Jacksonville at EverBank Stadium. TaxSlayer has been the title sponsor of this game since 2012. It has featured SEC, Big Ten, and ACC teams in recent years, but has also seen tie-ins with now-defunct conferences such as the Big East and Southern Conference. Some all-time great players have played in this game, including players like Fred Biletnikoff, Thurman Thomas, Michel Vick, and Phillip Rivers.

Clemson is now playing in this game for the tenth time. They are 4-5 in the game, and last played in 2009, when thye lost to Nebraska 26-21. They last won their game in 1989, beating West Virginia 27-7. Clemson is in the midst of their worst season in over a decade. That year they finished 6-7 after losing the Meineke Car Care Bowl. Still, they are in their 19th straight bowl game. Clemson is 8-4 on the year. They opened the season being upset by Duke. While they won their next two games, they would fall in a close game to FSU to move to 2-2. After two more wins, they would lose back-to-back games to Miami and North Carolina State. Still, they finished the year winning four straight games to move to 8-4

Kentucky is playing in this game for the third time, and last played here in January of 2021. They would take a 23-21 victory over North Carolina State in that game. Kentucky is in their eighth straight bowl game. They had played in just 15 bowl games from 1946-2012. Four were under Bear Bryant, while another four were under Rich Brooks from 2006-2009. This year, Kentucky is 7-5 and won their first five games. They capped the winning streak with an upset of Florida. They would lose five of the next six though, having Georiga, Missouri, and Alabama in there. Still, they ended the year on a high note, beating Louisville.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Gator Bowl Odds: Clemson-Kentucky Odds

Clemson: -4.5 (-110)

Kentucky: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

How to Watch Clemson vs. Kentucky

Time: noon ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread

Clemson ranked 66th in points scored this year while sitting 64th in yards per game. They were 42nd in the running game, but 84th in the passing game. Cade Klubnik leads this Clemson offense. On the year, he passed for 2,567 yards and 19 touchdowns. He did this while completing 260 of 419 passes, good for a 62.1 percent completion rate. Still, he struggled at times with turnovers. He had eight interceptions while also throwing 17 turnover-worthy passes. Klubnik also fumbled 11 times losing six of them. Still, he did run four touchdowns in on the ground.

In the backfield, Clemson has the combination of Phil Mafah and Will Shipley. Mafah comes into the game with 899 yards on the ground this year and has been amazing after contact. He has 629 yards after his first contact this year. Further, he has scored nine times on the ground this year. Meanwhile, Shipley has 811 yards on the ground this year, while being the more explosive back. He has 28 carries of over ten yards this year. Shipley also has scored five times on the ground this year.

Shipley also was a factor out of the backfield this year. He has 222 yards receiving with two scores. Clemson will have Tyler Brown as the wi9de receiver. He brought in 51 of 66 targeted this year for 519 yards and four scores. They may be without Beaux Collins though. He has entered the transfer portal, and going with him are 510 yards and three scores.

On defense, Clemson was 20th in points against per game, while sitting eighth in yards against per game. They were 14th against the running game while sitting sixth against the passing game. Top defenders Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Nate Wiggnis have opted out of this game though. They will still have second-team All-ACC linebacker Brett Carter. He had three sacks this year, while also having 26 stops for offensive failures in the run game.

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread

The Kentucky offense ranked 58th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 99th in yards per game. They were 91st in the rush and 95th in the passing game. Devin Leary led the offense this year for Kencutky. He passed for 2,444 yards this year on 56 percent throwing. He also had 23 touchdowns, with at least one touchdown in every game this year. Still, he had some turnover issues as well. Leary had ten interceptions this year, with 20 turnover-worthy passes. Further, he has interceptions in each of his last three games.

Kentucky still has second-team All-SEC running back Ray Davis. He will be heading to the NFL draft but playing in this game. Davis ran for 1,063 yards and 13 touchdowns this year. He was great after contact this year with 3.91 yards per carry after first contact. Further, he fumbled just once and did not lose the fumble.

At the receiver, Kentucky will have Dane Key and Tayvion Robinson. Key comes into the game with 548 yards and five scores. Meanwhile, Robinson comes in with 507 yards and four scores. Still, the biggest threat to score in the passing game is Ray Davis. He scored seven times through the air this year, with 318 yards receiving this year.

Kentucky ranked 56th in the nation in points against per game, while sitting 40th in yards against per game. They were 24th in run defense while sitting 83rd in pass defense. Second-team All-SEC cornerback Maxwell Hairston will be the focus in this game. Hairston forced a fumble this year in the running game, while also having 20 stops for offensive failures. He allowed just two scores this year while picking off five passes and breaking up another four passes.

Final Clemson-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

With Ray Davis playing in this game Kentucky will be able to move the ball. He will be running behind his solid offensive line, while Clemson will be without five started on defense. One of them is their primary run stopper as Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is out for this game. Further, Clemson will have to rely on the running game as well. Current weather forecasts have high winds projected for this game. They will face a defense that is missing just one player and is also very good against the run. With that, take Kentucky in this one.

Final Clemson-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Kentucky +4.5 (-110)