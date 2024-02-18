The Bucs filled have filled their coaching vacancies quickly.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it to the divisional round of the NFC Playoffs last season only to get knocked off by Coach Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions. New offensive coordinator Liam Coen came up from Kentucky football and has now made two key hires for his offensive staff.

With the NFL Draft still just over two months away the Bucs have gotten real about filling their coaching vacancies with the announcement of two crucial new hires.

Bucs' Coen Hires Key Offensive Assistant Coaches

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have hired Georgia Bulldogs analyst Brian Picucci as assistant offensive line coach, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Picucci is listed as a ‘quality control' assistant on the Wildcats' website.

Last season, Kentucky football ranked near the bottom of the NCAA in rushing yards among all Division-I teams, adding to the curiosity surrounding Coen's hire.

The Wildcats' offense ranked near the middle of the pack in passing yards.

The Bucs also hired former Georgia football assistant Bryan McClendon according to Schefter.

Another college defection: Buccaneers hired Georgia's well-regarded wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator Bryan McClendon as their wide receivers coach, per source.

Bucs, Bowles Projected to Take Penix Jr. in First Round

Coach Bowles' Buccaneers team selects 26th overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and is currently projected by CBS Sports to select Michael Penix Jr. of the Washington Huskies.

Penix Jr. is the Bucs' plan to replace Baker Mayfield at some point in the future according to Kyle Stackpole of CBS Sports.