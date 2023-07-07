Lance Armstrong was once again called out for his transgender athlete remarks. On his podcast, The Forward, he spoke with Caitlyn Jenner about the fairness in sports for transgender athletes to compete in against cisgender athletes. But while filming reality show Stars on Mars, his co-stars called him out for it, per TMZ.

What Lance Armstrong and Jenner specifically talked about was trans women competing with cisgender females. Both parties seemed to agree that there should be a separate category for trans women athlete, because of what they believed was an unfair advantage of being assigned male at birth.

When filming Stars on Mars, Armstrong doubled down on his stance. He told Ronda Rousey he doesn't see why it'd be “unfair” to introduce a new category to the sports competition landscape to assuage the issues. But Tinashe jumped in on the conversation, calling him out.

“We just have to care about if you other-ise people,” the singer said. “It's not good for their mental health.”

When Armstrong asked her to explain, she said, “Like, kind of, like, exclude them from the same spaces and places that everyone else is.”

But the former cycling professional defended himself, saying that he doesn't want to be exclusive, “I sound like a right-wing lunatic. I'm not. I'm the most liberal person — but from a sporting perspective …”

Later on Tinashe admitted in a confessional, “I definitely didn't think that he should be the spokesperson for that.”

Adam Rippon, openly gay figure skater, agreed with Tinashe, saying, “That is so disheartening.”