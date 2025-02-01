Ariana Madix's net worth in 2025 is $2 million. Madix is a popular reality television star in the TV series Vanderpump Rules.

She has also appeared in television shows such as Anger Management, Waking Up With Strangers, and The Other Two. Madix is also an MTV Movie + TV Award winner. Let's look at Ariana Madix's net worth in 2025.

What is Ariana Madix's net worth in 2025?: $2 million (estimate)

Ariana Madix's net worth in 2025 is $2 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Ariana Madix was born on June 24, 1985, in Melbourne, Fla. She attended Eau Gallie High School.

Around this time, Madix was heavily interested in dancing and horse riding, having won two national dance championships and was a competitive equestrian. After graduating from high school, Madix studied at Flagler College. She earned a double bachelor's degree in theater and broadcast communications.

Arina Madix's early acting career

In 2008, Madix embarked on an acting career. Her first on-screen acting debut came in the short called Swing Vote: What Side Are You On?

Roughly a year later, Madix made her television screen debut in the series The CollegeHumor Show. During the same year, Madix also appeared in two episodes of NFL Writers Room.

In 2010, Madix made her big-screen debut in the film called Working It Out in a minor role. Since then, she has earned several acting roles by making an appearance in Killer Eye: Halloween Haunt, Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader, LoveFinder, and many more.

Madix appeared in several projects including the television series Anger Management, Dads, AwesomenessTV, Single Siblings, the short Reparations, and video The Dead Want Women.

Ariana Madix's odd jobs

While earning her degrees in college, Madix did some part-time work at Walt Disney World. She dressed up as some of Disney's most iconic characters, including Chip and Dale, and princesses Ariel, Aurora, and Cinderella.

While trying to make it as an actress, Madix also worked as a bartender for restaurants Villa Blanca and SUR, according to sources, both of which were owned by television personality Lisa Vanderpump. With Madix working in Vanderpump's restaurants, she eventually found her way to the television screens after the Flagler College alum was casted as part of the reality series Vanderpump Rules.

Ariana Madix on Vanderpump Rules

After working in Vanderpump's restaurants, Madix's rise to fame came when she was introduced in the series called Vanderpump Rules. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Madix and other cast members were paid $10,000 per episode. But despite the paltry pay, Madix did get some much-needed screen time in the series, catapulting her to become a reality-television star.

With the success of Vanderpump Rules, Madix eventually enjoyed a salary raise that allowed her to net $25,000 per episode, according to Cosmopolitan. This means that Madix could be raking in around $600,000 per season from Vanderpump Rules since the salary raise. Moreover, Madix also earned a MTV Movie + TV Award from the show.

Ariana Madix on Dancing with the Stars

After having a successful run in Vanderpump Rules, Madix eventually earned a role in the hit television show Dancing With the Stars. It was announced that Madix will be on the show's 32nd season.

According to Sportskeeda, the Vanderpump Rules star will be paid at least $125,000. However, that salary can grow to as much as $360,000.

Ariana Madix and Scandoval

While Madix had a successful showing at Vanderpump Rules, it was also during the show that she met romantic interest Tom Sandoval, who also starred in the show. The couple started dating in 2014.

However, earlier this year, it was revealed that Sandoval was having an affair with Vanderpump Rules cast member Raquel Leviss. Madix continues to live in the same house as Sandoval to save on living expenses.

Ariana Madix's endorsement deals

After Sandoval's cheating scandal, Madix's popularity rose. As a result, it wasn't surprising that some major brands decided to partner up with the reality-show star.

In fact, she appeared in several commercials for brands including SoFi, BIC Razors, and Uber One. For BIC Razors and Uber One, Madix netted $50,000 apiece for their respective commercials.

On the other hand, for SoFi alone, Madix was paid $100,000. In addition to these commercial appearances, Madix also closed an endorsement deal with Bloomingdale's, which will pay the Vanderpump Rules star $35,000.

Furthermore, Madix also commands a lucrative amount for sponsored posts on Instagram. Given that she has over 2.1 million followers, it is easy to see why. Madix enjoys $25,000 per sponsored post on her Instagram account. In the past, she has partnered with several brands such as sex toy firm Bellesa Boutique and drink brand Joyburst.

Ariana Madix's other business ventures

Apart from her exposure on screen, Madix also earns a good amount of money from her businesses. In 2021, Madix launched her cocktail firm called Drink From Home.

Furthermore, the MTV Movie + TV Award winner also owns a sandwich shop called Something About Her. According to reports, the shop enjoyed $200,000 in profits after selling Scandoval-related merchandise at the wake of Sandoval's cheating scandal.

In 2019, Madix alongside her then-boyfriend Sandoval published the book called Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers. Four years later, Madix would launch the release of her second book called Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B-tches.

In April 2024, Designer Show Warehouse introduced the Ariana Madix Collection, which is a collection of her favorite shoes from the designer. However, Madix did not design any of them.

Ariana Madix's future projects

As per IMDB, Madix is set to appear in the television series Tilt-A-World. Furthermore, the reality show star will also starred in the TV movie Buying Back My Daughter in 2023. For starring in Buying Back My Daughter, Madix raked in $65,000. Madix also was the new host of Love Island USA, replacing Sarah Hyland.

Nevertheless, were you stunned by Ariana Madix's net worth in 2025?