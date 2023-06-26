Lance Armstrong and Caitlyn Jenner has some thoughts about fairness in sports. After tweeting about how fair it was to have trans athletes in certain gender defining sports, Armstrong was accused of being a hypocrite. The former pro cyclist was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles for blood doping and being completely banned from pro cycling, per People.

“Is there not a world in which one can be supportive of the transgender community and curious about the fairness of Trans athletes in sport yet not be labeled a transphobe or a bigot as we ask questions? Do we yet know the answers? And do we even want to know the answers?” he wrote.

One user responded, “You cheated for a decade, and you’re going to shame trans athletes or question their advantages? What a joke.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This tweet came around the same time he announced his podcast, where he and Olympic decathlete Caitlyn Jenner “have a conversation in and around trans in sport.” Jenner has previously vocalized that she “opposes biological boys who are trans competing in girls' sports in school.”

In the caption of the video he wrote, “Have we really come to a time and place where spirited debate is not only frowned upon, but feared? Where people’s greatest concern is being fired, shamed or cancelled? As someone all too familiar with this phenomenon, I feel I'm uniquely positioned to have these conversations.”

Lance Armstrong said he thinks people are “afraid to be fired, ashamed or canceled” when discussing the topic, but he’s not. “Turns out I’m not that afraid of that,” he said. “I think it’s an important conversation. I think the best way to have these conversations and get to a smarter conclusion or have a smarter conversation is to just go in fearless.”