The New York Liberty are ready to run the WNBA for the foreseeable future. Landing Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot in free agency and acquiring Jonquel Jones in a trade gives them a star-studded roster. With two stars in Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney already in town, their roster is set up to be special.

Stewart had to take less than a maximum contract to sign with the Liberty despite being one of the faces of the league and earning a max salary last season with the Seattle Storm. She said that she is focused mostly on winning, according to Myles Ehrlich of Winsidr, and expressed discontent over the league having a hard cap on player salaries.

“I’m not worried about setting a precedent,” Breanna Stewart said. “What we’re setting a precedent for is wanting to win and play with great players. It’s not my decision that the W has such a hard salary cap, but that’s a discussion for the next CBA.”

Stewart has been vocal about improving conditions for WNBA players as she navigated her free agency. In addition to her emoji-laden tweets from this offseason, she has advocated for charter travel for teams and said she would put in the work to help make it happen. While she works to improve the league, she will be ready to work with the Liberty and win another championship.

The Liberty and the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces, who added Candace Parker this offseason, will likely be duking it out for the WNBA championship.