Candace Parker shocked the whole WNBA when she decided to join the Las Vegas Aces in free agency. Now, she opened up about her decision and why she chose the reigning champs over any other team that showed interest in her.

On the NBA TV Pregame show on Monday, Parker detailed her thinking behind the move to Las Vegas to join the Aces, highlighting that her family is a big part of it. After all, she’s returning to the West Coast where she spent plenty of time early in her career with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Parker also noted the connections she has with the Aces, including former teammate Chelsea Gray who is the godparent of her son. There’s also Las Vegas head coach Becky Hammon, who played with Parker’s wife on the Russian national team.

The opportunity to play with the likes of A’ja Wilson and all the talent that the Aces have appealed to Parker as well, noting that she has a good opportunity to compete for the championship once again as she enters the tail end of her career.

"There's a lot teams I've been on that have looked great on paper but you gotta do the work."@Candace_Parker breaks down her decision on joining the Aces pic.twitter.com/hfwrnRmh3H — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 31, 2023

While Candace Parker is already 36 years old, there is no doubt that she can still ball and contribute to winning. In 2022 with the Chicago Sky, she averaged 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game.

An already talented and star-studded Aces roster only gets more lethal with the addition of Parker, and it’s easy to see the team competing for the title again with all the players they have.