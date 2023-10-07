New York Liberty power forward Breanna Stewart already won the WNBA MVP this season, but now she's looking to bring home the ultimate WNBA award — the Finals trophy. Stewart previously won two WNBA Finals with the Seattle Storm and is now looking for her third, but with New York this time.

However, Stewart and the Liberty have a significant obstacle in their way — the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces are the reigning WNBA champions and are looking to win back-to-back titles. Still, the Liberty are a much stronger force than they were a season ago after adding Stewart in the offseason. Both the Aces and Liberty are clearly the top two teams in the WNBA, which makes this an exciting final upcoming.

Ahead of the Finals, Breanna Stewart spoke on how the matchup between the two teams has created a lot of excitement before the Finals begin.

Stewart said, “There's so many different ways to look at it. Everybody's been talking about New York and Vegas since the beginning of the season. Now we're at the end of the season and we're the last two teams standing and continuing to be the teams that have a lot of star power. East coast vs. West coast, lots of conversations around it,” via Kareem Copeland.

“I think it is creating a different buzz because as women's sports are continuing to grow, people are continuing to get behind the WNBA, they want to be a part of it. They are locked in, they are watching. There's people in the hotel in Vegas trying to get a ticket … it's exciting to be a part of. Just continuing to be a part of the momentum toward the push behind equality in women's sports is huge.”

Game 1 of the Liberty-Aces Finals begins Sunday in Vegas.