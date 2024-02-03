Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty has emerged as a star in the WNBA, and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony is taking notice.

Sabrina Ionescu is currently preparing to battle Stephen Curry in a three-point competition during NBA All-Star Weekend. The New York Liberty star has caught the attention of both WNBA and NBA fans with her all-around impressive play and electric three-point shooting. Carmelo Anthony recently dropped an eye-opening admission about Ionescu during the latest episode of 7PM in Brooklyn, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“So you look at somebody like Sabrina, she’s stepping it out, she’s close to half court,” Anthony said. “How do you defend that? As a defender, how you defend that? And I’m talking about as a man too, I mean you [are] gonna be physical. If you can just imagine as a defender like da*n – even if she wasn't a woman – if someone was doing that, how do you guard that?”

Mikal Bridges, who was a guest on the show, responded to Anthony.

“You gotta guard them all the way out there. And now they have all this room to go right past you,” he said.

Anthony then stated that Sabrina Ionescu is “breaking barriers.”

“You see what I’m saying? She’s groundbreaking. She’s breaking barriers, man. Because we ain’t seen nothing like Sabrina.”

Sabrina Ionescu is a star

The 26-year-old is looking to upset Curry in the competition. She holds the record for the most shots made in a three-point contest, previously surpassing Curry's record. Still, battling the greatest three-point shooter in the world won't be easy.

Ionescu is confident, though. And her statistics support her chances of competing with Curry.

Ionescu is a two-time WNBA All-Star. She shot just 33.3 percent from deep in 2022, but found her rhythm in 2023 and shot 44.8 percent from beyond the arc. Ionescu has averaged just over 17 points per game between the two seasons.

Ionescu's impact on the game of basketball is immense. That will hold true regardless of whether or not she defeats Curry. Her presence at NBA All-Star Weekend will be great for the WNBA.