The greatest three-point shooter of all time is a -550 to win.

While having fun at a pregame shootaround last week, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry soft-launched the idea of going up against New York Liberty phenom Sabrina Ionescu in a three-point competition. On Tuesday, the NBA made it official: Curry vs. Ionescu in a head-to-head three-point shooting at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Of course, with any competition, there are going to be betting odds involved. And according to FanDuel, Stephen Curry is the favorite to emerge victorious over Sabrina Ionescu after the dust settles down on All-Star Saturday Night. FanDuel has Curry as a -550 betting favorite, whereas Ionescu is at +340.

This may not sit well with Liberty or WNBA fans for that matter as Ionescu is the record-holder for the most points ever in the three-point competition. And it's not even close. During the 2023 WNBA All-Star Weekend, Ionescu shattered the record by dropping 37 points to clinch the three-point contest trophy. Out of 27 attempts, the Liberty star just missed two.

The Warriors superstar held the previous record when he scored 31 points in the first round of the 2021 NBA Three-Point Contest. He went on to win that competition after outlasting Mike Conley Jr. in the final round to earn his second three-point competition crown.

Curry and Ionescu have gone back and forth on social media, expressing their hype and excitement for their impending duel. Ionescu has also taken the challenge of shooting from beyond the NBA three-point line, which she is definitely capable of doing.

A historic event, this is the first time that an NBA player will take on a WNBA player in a three-point contest at All-Star Weekend.