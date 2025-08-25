Despite the late addition of Emma Meesseman, the New York Liberty have found themselves in a rough patch as they have lost four of their last five games. The latest one came on Saturday after bowing to the Atlanta Dream, 78-62.

The difficult stretch couldn't come at a worse time for the Liberty, with the playoffs just around the corner. No team wants to enter the postseason coming off a slump, and the defending champions are keen on regaining their momentum.

The Liberty signed Meesseman this month to help fill the void left by Breanna Stewart, who suffered a knee injury. Meeseeman hadn't played in the WNBA for three years before joining New York as she suited up for Fenerbache.

The Liberty went 5-5 in her first 10 games and 22-15 overall, and the three-time EuroLeague MVP from Belgium is far from satisfied.

“I’m just looking at the result, and it’s always a tough game. I feel like we’re making it very hard on ourselves sometimes. So I don’t think we should be too happy with just having a win,” said Meesseman in a report from New York Post's Madeline Kenney.

“I’m not going to give grades because it doesn’t matter because I think we can do better.”

The Liberty forward, who won a championship and Finals MVP with the Washington Mystics in 2019, is averaging all-around numbers of 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. She admitted that she's still adjusting to her teammates.

“I know how I can play or something, so in the beginning I could do all that, and now we’re just still trying to (learn from) each other because we keep losing pieces. But that’s how it is. There are no excuses at this point, but I don’t know. There’s no answer,” added Meesseman.

She noted that she's confident that they'll overcome the challenging stretch, noting the importance of translating words into action since “it's not enough to talk about it.”

The Liberty will have a strong chance to return to the winning column on Monday against the league-worst Connecticut Sun.