Jonquel Jones averaged 11.3 points and 8.4 rebounds last year during her first season with the Liberty.

Jonquel Jones, the 2021 WNBA MVP, is set to rejoin the New York Liberty, maintaining the formidable starting lineup for another shot at the franchise's elusive first WNBA championship.

The star center has agreed to a two-year protected deal, as reported by Jackie Powell of The Next.

Jones, who previously expressed intentions to remain with New York, solidified her commitment by signing a multi-year contract, making New York her permanent home. This decision marks a pivotal moment for the 6-foot-6 center, who, in her first season with the Liberty, delivered impressive averages of 11.3 points and 8.4 rebounds, alongside securing the Commissioner's Cup MVP title.

Her free agency status, a first in her career following the Connecticut Sun's core designation in 2022, had sparked considerable speculation. However, in her exit interview last season, Jones indicated a strong leaning towards a return to New York. Despite acknowledging the allure of a WNBA championship – something that has eluded her in three final appearances – Jones has chosen to continue her quest with the New York super-team.

“I get mad, like f***, how many times am I gonna come to the Finals and not win?” Jones said ahead of Game 4 of the 2023 Finals loss, Cassandra Negley of Yahoo Sports. “That’s why I just put it all out there on the line, because at the end of the day, that’s all you can do. And just, you try to bring your teammates with you and get that same level of energy.”

Jones's re-signing is a critical step in the Liberty's journey back to the Finals. The team has already made strategic moves to retain key players, including offering reigning MVP Breanna Stewart the core designation and securing Courtney Vandersloot through 2024. With Jones, Betnijah Laney, and Sabrina Ionescu signed through 2025, the Liberty are positioning themselves as formidable contenders.

The formalization of Jones's contract is set for Thursday when the signing window opens. The Liberty, with a budget of $703,803 within a $1.46 million salary cap, per Her Hoop Stats, are gearing up for a strong season.

Jonquel Jones's career has been marked by near-successes and a relentless pursuit of a championship. After six seasons with the Connecticut Sun, culminating in a heartbreakingly close call in 2019 and a return to the finals in 2022, Jones sought a new challenge in New York. Her first season with the Liberty was hampered by a foot injury, but post-All-Star break, she hit her stride, averaging a double-double and proving pivotal in playoff games.

The Liberty, still seeking their first title, have reached the Finals five times, with Jones playing a central role in their recent success. As they prepare for the upcoming season, all eyes are on this original franchise and its talented roster, led by a player who epitomizes improvement, dedication, and an unwavering quest for the ultimate prize in WNBA basketball.