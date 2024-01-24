Jones was an important part of the Liberty's run to the WNBA Finals last season.

In a free agency development for the New York Liberty, 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones is rumored to be leaning towards rejoining the team. his news was confirmed by her agent, Boris Lelchitski, in a statement to ESPN on Tuesday.

Jones, a pivotal figure in the Liberty's impressive journey to the WNBA Finals last season – their first since 2002 – has been a subject of speculation in the WNBA circles. Despite the team's loss to the Las Vegas Aces in the finals, with a series score of 3-1, Jones's contribution was undeniable.

The 6-foot-6 forward/center, known for her versatile play, made a move from the Connecticut Sun to the Liberty ahead of the 2023 free agency, following her request. With one year remaining on her contract at that time, she positioned herself as an unrestricted free agent for the 2024 season.

When discussing her future with the Liberty in exit interviews, Jones indicated a positive inclination towards staying with the team, though she stopped short of making a definitive commitment. She mentioned she was “definitely trending towards coming back here,” per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

Jones's performance throughout her time with the Liberty has been noteworthy. During the regular season, she averaged 11.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. However, these numbers saw a significant boost in the postseason, where she averaged 16.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. Jones' exceptional play was further highlighted as she clinched the MVP title in the Commissioner's Cup Championship Game, registering 16 points and 15 rebounds against the Aces.

Jonathan Kolb, the Liberty's general manager, has expressed a strong desire to retain Jones, citing her as “arguably our best player” in terms of consistency during the postseason.

The Liberty's focus on retaining key players is further underscored by the status of 2023 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart, who, like Jones, is a free agent but has indicated her intention to return to Brooklyn. The franchise took a significant step by coring Stewart last week.