The New York Liberty became the last team standing in the 2024 WNBA season after outlasting the Minnesota Lynx in a five-game series that ended on Sunday. It was a wild ride for both teams, with New York ending up with the WNBA title after winning Game 5 to the tune of a 67-62 score. While it takes an entire team to win a championship, it's safe to say that New York wouldn't have won the title without the superb performance of Jones.

In fact, the 30-year-old Jones was handed the 2024 WNBA Finals Most Valuable Player award after the Lynx series.

Jones also later revealed the emotional moment she shared with teammate Breanna Stewart.

“When I hugged Stewie, I was just sobbing in her ear,” Jones said after the game (h/t Myles Ehrlich). “I did not say one word, I was just crying the whole time.”

Jones led the Liberty in Game 5 with 17 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the field while making all her seven tries from the foul line. She also pulled down six rebounds in 42 minutes. Stewart, on the other hand, generated 13 points and recorded 15 rebounds. Stewart, who also nailed the two crucial free throws late in the fourth quarter to force overtime, had a strong praise for Jones.

“She led us,” Stewart said about Jones, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

Jones entered the WNBA in 2016, when she was selected in the first round of that year's WNBA draft as the sixth-overall pick by the Los Angeles Sparks. She played her first six seasons in the WNBA (excluding 2020) with the Connecticut Sun before getting traded to the Liberty via a complex five-team trade in 2023. It has been quite an adventure in the league for Jones, and at still just 30 years old, there could be more success for her waiting in the future.

One thing is for sure, Jones is going to be cherishing her 2024 WNBA championship forever.

“WE CHAMPIONS BABY!!!!,” Jones posted on X hours after the Liberty stunned the Lynx in overtime of Game 5.

Fans react to Jonquel Jones' 2024 WNBA Finals heroics for the Liberty

With her latest individual honor, Jones earned more respect from the fans.

“Getting the recognition she deserved this season” – @samelster1

Well deserved 👏👏👏Jones was a beast! 💪😤🔥” – @gregsolon

“Congrats, Jonquel! You earned it! ” – @withsaiba

“Well deserved a a steady presence for the WNBA champs. The Bahamian Beast getting recognition is awesome. Was great to see her eyes light up to hear her name called!” – @ClyntFlossy

“Congratulations JJ!! You deserve it all!🗽🇧🇸🎉” – @Bluecassie242