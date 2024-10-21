Sports analyst and First Take host Stephen A Smith went bonkers on social media after the New York Liberty have won their first-ever WNBA Championship over the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the Finals on Sunday at the Barclays Center. Despite Sabrina Ionescu making WNBA history for an abysmal shooting night, finishing with five points on 1-19 shooting, the Liberty rallied behind Jonquel Jones to claim the franchise's first league championship in five tries. Moreover, the gravity of the moment didn't escape New York sports fan Smith, who immediately went to social media to convey his immediate reaction.

“Aaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!” yelled Stephen A Smith on X, formerly Twitter. “New York Stand Up! New York Stand Up!! Go NY, Go NY….Go……..say Go NY, Go NY, GO!!!!!!”

WNBA Finals Game 5: Liberty def. Lynx 67-62, Liberty wins series 3-2

After 28 years, the Liberty have finally broken through and won the WNBA Championship. Likewise, a title in professional basketball has arrived at the Big Apple once again, all the more gratifying since the Liberty were one of the first teams that played in the WNBA in 1997.

“I've been manifesting this feeling for a while. There's no feeling like it,” Breanna Stewart said, who clinched the trophy in overtime with a pair of free throws, via Doug Feinberg for Associated Press. “Credit to Minnesota, they gave us a tough series. The fans have been amazing everywhere we've gone. To bring a championship to New York, first ever in franchise history, it's an incredible feeling. I can't wait to continue to celebrate with the city. It's going to be bonkers.”

Besides the title-winning free throws, Stewart put in 13 points and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds while playing all 45 minutes. Likewise, despite her historically poor shooting night, Ionescu also had eight boards and seven dimes.

However, forward Jonquel Jones won Finals MVP for her team-high 17 points and six rebounds in 42 minutes. Jones was also the only player on the Liberty who has played in a Finals Game 5 before with the Connecticut Sun.

“I could never dream of this. You know how many times I've been denied it,” she said. “It was delayed. I am so happy to do it here.”

Looking ahead

The Lynx had attempted to win their fifth title in this WNBA Finals, but the Liberty simply squeezed out the Game 5 win in one of the closest and hardest-fought Finals series in recent memory.

Finally, the Liberty clinching their first title is a fitting conclusion to a record-breaking season for the WNBA. Moreover, next season will see the expansion of the WNBA Finals to a seven-game series, providing more high-level hoops for fans.