For the first time in franchise history, the New York Liberty are WNBA champions, taking down the Minnesota Lynx in the Finals. On Thursday, the team had their parade to celebrate the title, roaming through New York City and celebrating their impressive achievement.

Superstar guard Sabrina Ionescu, who played a key part in winning it all, revealed what it feels like to help the franchise break their championship drought. Via WNBA on X:

“It’s what we do, you know, wanting to come here and continue to chip away and understanding what it is the goals that we want to achieve and there’s no other organization that I’d want to do it for so just very thankful,” Ionescu said.

The Liberty had their very first top selection in the WNBA draft and took Ionescu in 2020, who just had a legendary career at the University of Oregon. She proceeded to become a cornerstone for this organization and was a big reason other stars like Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones decided to bring their talents to Brooklyn.

Ionescu had a fantastic 2024 regular season, averaging 18.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.4 rebounds on 39% shooting from the field. She also showed out in the playoffs with 16.9 points per night. the Ex-Oregon Duck even drained the game-winner in Game 3 against the Lynx, giving her squad a 2-1 lead in the series.

This championship is even more bittersweet for Ionescu and the Liberty because they made the WNBA Finals last year as well, ultimately losing to the Las Vegas Aces. They managed to knock off the defending champs in the semifinals to book a date with the Lynx. In fact, New York had lost in the Finals four times before 2023 since becoming one of the original franchises way back in 1997.

It was a long time coming for the Liberty and they deserve to celebrate every minute.