In what was a scrappy Game 5 that went all the way to overtime, it was the New York Liberty that came out on top against the Minnesota Lynx, 67-62, to win their first championship in franchise history. But for a second, it seemed as though another golden chance to win a title would escape the Liberty, as they trailed by two with five seconds to go in the fourth quarter. However, Breanna Stewart, in what continues to be a controversial play, drew a foul on Alanna Smith, giving New York a chance to tie the game.

It was fitting for the 2024 WNBA Finals to have Stewart at the charity stripe with the championship hanging in the balance. In Game 1, it was the two-time MVP who missed a crucial freebie that could have put the game to bed in regulation. This time, however, Stewart came through for her team — and the Liberty ended up scoring just enough in the extra frame to come out on top.

“This is incredible. I missed it earlier in this series. I knew I was going to make it, I knew I was going to make it for this city. This is something special right here. I'm trying not to cry. But oh my god. This is amazing. … It means everything,” Stewart told Holly Rowe of ESPN in her interview immediately following the Liberty's win over the Lynx.

Breanna Stewart delivers for Liberty and the city of New York

Breanna Stewart grew up in the city of Syracuse in the state of New York, so she knows how much winning a championship means for those in her close proximity. The city of New York has been starved of a championship for over 50 years, but it was the Liberty that finally snapped that drought — endearing them to their ever-loyal fanbase forevermore.

Stewart will forever be a New York sports legend, and she made sure to mark the occasion with a tweet that shows that she bleeds New York.

“🗽🗽🗽🗽yerrrrrr,” Stewart wrote on her official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Stewart has won everything there is to win in her career. Her pedigree as a winner among her contemporaries is nearly unmatched. But she uprooted herself from the confines of the Seattle Storm in search of a new challenge, and now, you could just feel much it means to her to have delivered a championship for the Liberty franchise — their first despite being one of the original franchises in the WNBA.

“I wanted to come here, I wanted to be the first. I wouldn't be here without my teammates. We had some ups and downs, this series was tough. But we fought through because we wanted to be at home for this city and for this crowd. This crowd is amazing, holy s**t,” Stewart added.

This was a culmination of Stewart and the Liberty's year-long efforts to avenge their defeat in the 2023 WNBA Finals. And now, they can bask in the comfort of knowing that their hard work has paid off big time.