The New York Liberty defeated the Dallas Wings 79-71 on Thursday night. The win represented New York's eighth consecutive victory. However, Sabrina Ionescu has now missed two games in a row with a neck injury after not playing on Thursday, per NYL Stats on X, formerly Twitter.

The Liberty also played the Wings at home on Tuesday and earned a win despite Ionescu's absence. New York has continued to play well but they will need Ionescu to return soon.

On Thursday, the Liberty utilized a team effort. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 19 points. Kayla Thornton and Leonie Fiebich added 16 points, while Jonquel Jones recorded a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double. It was a productive all-around performance as New York continues to pull away in the Eastern Conference. New York now holds a tremendous 25-4 record, a mark that leads the entire WNBA.

Sabrina Ionescu's impact on Liberty

If the Liberty are going to make a serious championship run, though, they will need Ionescu on the floor. She is one of the best players in the league and is capable of making a pivotal impact. Ionescu understands that the Liberty need consistent team efforts, but she is also ready to lead the charge upon her return.

The 26-year-old is averaging 19.9 points per game across 27 contests in 2024. She is also recording 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per outing. Ionescu was selected to her third WNBA All-Star team and represented the USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Ionescu has even made an MVP case for herself. Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson is the favorite to win the award, but Ionescu may still earn consideration. She's never finished higher than eighth in MVP voting during her WNBA career, but that will probably change in 2024 if she is able to return from injury soon.

The Liberty will have a difficult matchup on Saturday against the Connecticut Sun. Ionescu is surely hoping to return for that contest.