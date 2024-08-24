The Connecticut Sun are visiting the New York Liberty on Saturday night. Sabrina lonescu is on the injury report alongside Betnijah Laney-Hamilton with both players listed as questionable. The Liberty's lonescu is dealing with a neck injury, while Laney-Hamilton is plagued by a right knee injury. Is lonescu playing against the Sun?

Sabrina lonescu's injury status vs Sun

Given lonescu is questionable on the Liberty's injury report, it's difficult to dictate whether or not the 3-point shooter will be on the floor to take on the Sun on Saturday. After missing two games with a neck injury, Sabrina sounded confident in her returning to the floor to take on the Sun this weekend. Stating Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello told lonescu, “She's back,” next game, per Jackie Powell of The Next.

With the best record in the WNBA, the Liberty, 25-4, are led by their MVP candidate lonescu ahead of their marquee matchup against the Sun, the team with the league's second-best record, 21-7. This is a big matchup for the two best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Still, the Liberty won back-to-back games in Sabrina's absence, beating the Dallas Wings in two games in two nights, including last Tuesday's 94-74 blowout win before beating the Wings a second time, 79-71 Thursday. The Liberty's Breanna Stewart followed her magnificent 26-point, 12-rebound performance on Tuesday with a team-high 19 points in Thursday's win at home.

“We don't get too high or too low. We're happy,” Brondello said, per ClutchPoints. “There's still areas that we could continue to get better in and getting more consistent… I'm excited to continue to develop.”

Averaging 19.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.9 steals per game, Stewart has been a force on both ends of the floor for the Liberty. New York is now on an eight-game winning streak with Connecticut on its heels, and an opportunity to cut into the Liberty's 3.5 lead atop of the Eastern Conference standings.

lonescu is averaging 19.9 points, 6.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game this season for the Liberty. And while Las Vegas Aces' center A'ja Wilson (-3000) remains the heavy favorite to take home this year's MVP award, lonescu is tied with Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark (+8000) for the second-best odds of winning the prestigious award.

If Sabrina is not cleared to suit up against the Sun, her next chance to play will be on Monday when the Liberty travel to Phoenix to take on the Mercury.