After Sabrina Ionescu missed the last two games due to a neck injury, the New York Liberty guard said that she will be ready to return to the court in the team’s upcoming game on Saturday versus the Connecticut Sun.

Ionescu told Liberty coach Sandy Brondello that “she's back” next game, according to Jackie Powell of The Next.

On Thursday night, Ionescu missed her second consecutive game as the Liberty defeated the Dallas Wings 79-71, extending their winning streak to eight games. Despite Ionescu's absence, the Liberty secured another win, however, the team knows the importance of having their star guard back as they continue their push for a championship.

Ionescu’s return will be a boost for a Liberty team that has been performing well without one of its key players. The return is also timely, with the Liberty holding a league-best 25-4 record, leading the WNBA standings

Liberty players step up in Sabrina Ionescu's absence

In the two games Ionescu missed, Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with strong performances, including 19 points in Thursday's win. The team also saw contributions against the Wings from Kayla Thornton and Leonie Fiebich, who both posted 16 points each, while Jonquel Jones recorded a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Ionescu has been a critical part of the Liberty's success this season, averaging 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and six assists across 27 games this season. She was selected to her third WNBA All-Star team and represented the United States at the 2024 Summer Olympics, helping Team USA women's basketball secure its eighth consecutive gold medal.

New York focused on postseason success

The Liberty already secured their spot in the postseason following a crucial 79-67 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Aug. 17, marking another milestone for coach Brondello. Brondello became the first coach in WNBA history to lead her team to the playoffs in each of her first 12 years as a head coach.

Despite clinching a playoff berth, Brondello and the Liberty remain focused on the bigger picture.

“We don’t get too high or too low. We’re happy,” Brondello said, as reported by Russell Steinberg of ClutchPoints.”There’s still areas that we could continue to get better in and getting more consistent … I’m excited to continue to develop.”

With a four-game lead over the Sun and most of their remaining 11 games against teams not currently in the playoff picture, the Liberty are in a strong position to secure the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

As the Liberty prepare for their upcoming matchup against the Sun, Ionescu's return could be pivotal in maintaining their dominant position and pushing toward their ultimate goal—a WNBA championship.