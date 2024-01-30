The latest update exactly one day after the Conference Championship Round, in which we saw the Chiefs and 49ers advance to the Super Bowl.

Madden 24 Title Update 8 dropped this week, adding improvements to gameplay, Superstar, Ultimate Team, and more. Overall, the latest update exactly one day after the Conference Championship Round, in which we saw the Chiefs and 49ers advance to the Super Bowl. While we wait for Big Game, and the next Roster Update, this update should hopefully improve the experience.

Madden 24 Title Update 8 Full Patch Notes & Improvements

TU8 is Live Now in #Madden24! Learn more about the fix to Fatigue and additional updates from our Dev team below!⚙️ Gridiron Notes ➡️ https://t.co/pHDpwNZnNl — MaddenNFLDirect (@MaddenNFLDirect) January 29, 2024

Madden 24 Title Update 8 – GAMEPLAY

Fixed a fatigue bug that was causing defensive linemen and linebackers to fatigue inappropriately. DEV NOTE: This was an undesired artifact from the change that went into the previous Title Update for pass rushers who were outweighed by a 90 lbs or more pass pass blocker would fatigue more than expected when engaging in a block. This was intended to impact defenders who are not consistently designated pass rushers like Corners and Safeties.



Title Update 8 – MADDEN ULTIMATE TEAM

Fixed an issue where all X-factors would reset at halftime.

Adjusted filter's fixed button functionality when upgrading a player item using an eligible upgrade token.

General Stability fixes.

Madden 24 Title Update 8 – SUPERSTAR MODE

Users can now equip boosters directly after purchasing from the “Featured Deals” screen.

General bug and stability fixes.

Title Update 8 – PRESENTATION

The Pro Bowl game is now the official home of the Madden NFL Head-to-Head skills competition in the Pro Bowl Games. DEV NOTE: This coming Sunday, watch two AFC players compete against two NFC players in our revamped Pro Bowl game to earn their conference 3 points. Virtually, the game takes place at The Coliseum as a tribute to Coach Madden.



Madden 24 Title Update 8 – UI

Fixed an issue where game stats did not populate in the in-game pause menu in Online H2H.

Various player portrait updates.

Various stability updates.

That wraps up all the patch notes for the latest Madden Update. Overall, this update should hopefully improve the experience for players across a few modes. With just one last game in the NFL season, expect to see fewer and smaller updates from here on out. With the 2023-2024 NFL season coming to a close, EA Sports sets its sights on the release of the next Madden game, expectedly releasing in August. However, players can still expect Ultimate Team content up until the launch of the next game.

Lastly, the title update mentions some new content coming for MUT players for those interested.

