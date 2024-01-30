Can the 49ers take down the mighty Chiefs in Super Bowl 58?

It's taken four years to do so, but the San Francisco 49ers are headed back to the big game to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. Of course, the 49ers' last Super Bowl appearance back in 2019 was against the Chiefs, and it didn't go so well for them back then. Will their fortunes change this time around?

In both the Divisional Round against the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions, the 49ers had to make massive comebacks to earn a win and keep their playoff and Super Bowl hopes alive—which was very un-49ers like.

All season long, this team has more or less blown out their opponents with their prolific offense and defense that both ranked in the top 10 in the league. But it has been the playoffs that have caused trouble for head coach Kyle Shanahan's groups over the last several years, mainly in the NFC Championship.

The 49ers had lost their last two appearances in the conference title game, which in turn put the onus on Shanahan for once again not being able to come through in big games. But that all changed on Sunday night when the 49ers stayed undefeated at Levi's Stadium by making the biggest comeback in NFC Championship Game history to move onto the Super Bowl. Now the mission is to do one better and prove that Shanahan and the 49ers can win it all and give the franchise their first title since 1994. So let's get into some 49ers bold predictions for Super Bowl 58.

Forecast called for a chance of confetti showers 🎉#FTTB pic.twitter.com/9viMJcLTWA — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 29, 2024

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Christian McCaffrey gets over 100 total yards of offense, scores twice

This Chiefs defense has been relentless this season and during the NFL playoffs especially. Against the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens, they held both to under 100 yards rushing. The Buffalo Bills, however, came close to 200 yards, but they also had Josh Allen to account for. Holding Christian McCaffrey to under 100 yards rushing is one thing but total offense is another as he has been so good out of the backfield. There's no reason to believe that McCaffrey won't be dynamic as usual in this game.

49ers defense causes a fumble

It's looking less likely that anyone is going to cause Mahomes to make a turnover during this stretch, so let's count him out. However, that still doesn't mean that this defense won't cause a turnover, that being making a fumble recovery. They have six fumble recoveries on the season, according to StatMuse. The Chiefs skill players have been known not to hold onto the ball at times this season. Go back to the Mecole Hardman fumble for a touchback against the Bills.

Jake Moody goes perfect for the evening

We all know how important the kicking game can be in the Super Bowl, where points, no matter how you get them, are paramount. We've seen too many times how a field goal can make or break the game. The 49ers' Jake Moody comes into Super Bowl Sunday with a bit of concern, however. In his last three games going back to the regular season finale, Moody is perfect in extra point attempts but is 3-for-6 in field goal attempts. Three of his misses were in the playoffs and were all 40-plus yards. I'm calling he goes perfect in Super Bowl 58. The 49ers are certainly hoping so, too.

The 49ers lose Super Bowl 58 after a later fourth-quarter drive by Brock Purdy fails

The verdict still has to be out on Brock Purdy. However, he did prove his moxie in the NFC title game against the Lions, where he had to use his legs to extend drives, thus putting the 49ers in position to score. This game has all likelihood of being a close one all the way down to the end. We know what Mahomes can do if it's in his hands, but most want to see what Purdy can do with it if it falls to him in crunch time.

Purdy will give the 49ers and their fans hope all the way until the end, where it may just be a thing of running out of time that caused the Chiefs to win their second consecutive Super Bowl.