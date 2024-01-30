Like always, these updates typically adjust player OVRs and specific stat ratings.

The Madden 24 Super Bowl Roster Update Release Date is expected to release this week before the Chiefs and 49ers duke it out on February 11th. Like always, these updates typically adjust player OVRs and specific stat ratings. Additionally, they take into consideration any FA signings, injuries, and roster cuts. However, these updates typically do not include any patch notes, balance changes, or gameplay improvements.

Madden 24 Super Bowl Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 24 Super Bowl Roster Update Release Date will come out this Thursday, February 2nd. Based on previous Madden titles, the Super Bowl Roster Update typically comes in the week after the Conference Championship Games. Madden then usually releases a final roster update after the postseason ends. After that, the dreaded long wait for the next Season begins. Thankfully, College Football fans have EA College Football to look forward to.

Check out our guide on how to update your rosters in Madden 24 if you're new to the game. Overall, the process takes just a moment, though it requires an internet connection.

Even though the roster update releases this week, Super Bowl LVIII takes place more than a week later, on Sunday, February 11th. However, at least fans can play with the most up-to-date rosters ahead of time. Of course, we'd be remiss to not mention the actual matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams won their respective playoff games and became the Champions of their respective conferences.

The Chiefs got off to a hot start in Baltimore, with the offense seemingly on fire for their first two possessions. However, it was their defense that ultimately helped them win. Add that with some major miscues from Baltimore, and Kansas City secured their ticket to Allegiant Stadium. Furthermore, Travis Kelce definitely earned the game ball, earning 11 catches on 11 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown.

The Baltimore Ravens, who seemingly outplayed the Chiefs in the second half, fell apart due to a few key mistakes. Rookie WR Zay Flowers fumbled in the endzone and received a controversial taunting penalty which hurt Baltimore late in the affair. Furthermore, Lamar Jackson threw an interception into triple coverage on a drive that could've seen the team tie the game.

However, Kansas City played clean football through most of the matchup, with no turnovers and only three penalties. While the offense certainly wished they could've done a bit more, none of it matters as they head to the most important game of the year.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers overcame a 24-7 deficit in the first half after they scored 20 unanswered points. Overall, all of the 49ers' offensive playmakers contributed to the win. Brandon Aiyuk made a game-saving catch for a TD, Brock Purdy's scrambles kept drives alive, and Christian McCaffrey punched it in the endzone twice. Additionally, Deebo Samuel's 8 catches for 89 yards helped team move gracefully down the field.

Furthermore, the Detroit Lions hurt themselves when Dan Campbell opted NOT to go for two separate field goal attempts. If completed, the Lions would have technically scored 37 points, and who knows how that may have impacted the game. Additionally, the offense lost a lot of juice in the second half, only managing to score one touchdown. In five second half drives, they ended up turning over on downs twice, punted, and fumbled on four of them.

Now San Francisco heads to their 8th Super Bowl appearance, while Kansas City enters their sixth. The two teams played each other in Super Bowl LIV back in 2020, with the Chiefs winning the game 31-20. Despite being down 20-10 in the fourth quarter, two unanswered Chiefs' touchdowns saw them take a 24-20 lead with little time remaining. At the time, then 49ers' QB Jimmy Garoppolo had an opportunity to seal a game-winning drive, down 24-20. However, on the second play of the drive, he threw an interception to Chiefs' CB Kendall Fuller.

It marked the first Super Bowl Victory in the Mahomes-Reid Era. However, San Francisco has a shot earn their revenge with a new signal-caller under the helm. Overall, the 49ers still have plenty of playmakers on both sides of the field, including Fred Warner, George Kittle, Dre Greenlaw, and so much more. All that said, Andy Reid and the Chiefs always seemingly find a way to win games.

Will Brock Purdy hoist the trophy, or will we see Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift after Mahomes throws him a game-winning touchdown? Jokes aside, we look forward to another exciting Super Bowl matchup.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.