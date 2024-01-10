Additionally, the newest season came with an update that adds Crossplay to Franchise

Madden 24 Season 4 for Ultimate Team releases this week, bringing a new field pass, new programs, and tons of new rewards. Additionally, the newest season came with an update that adds Crossplay to Franchise, allowing you to play Franchise mode with players on other systems. Furthermore, the latest season even new updates for Superstar mode to improve the experience. Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about Madden 24 Season 4.

Madden 24 Season 4 Release Date

Light it up in Season 4 with Hall of Famers Ray Lewis, Jerry Rice and Joe Montana #Madden24 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AwCncOkZFR — Madden Ultimate Team (@EASPORTS_MUT) January 10, 2024

Madden 24 Season 4 releases on Wednesday, January 10th. Overall, the latest Madden Season arrives on all platforms, with new content for Ultimate Team players. Furthermore, Season 4, comes with more rewards for players to earn.

Overall, this season does not include any special programs yet. However, the developers still released a new field pass. Additionally, EA Sports likes to release weekly MUT content all the way until the next Madden title. Therefore, MUT players should have enough content to keep them busy.

Overall, we're pleased to see Madden 24 make more adjustments to franchise than MUT. Nevertheless, MUT players do need some content, and EA Sports would prefer to update their most lucrative mode.

Madden 24 Season 4 Rewards

Overall, the rewards for Madden 24 Season 4 include:

Level 1: Ray Lewis Player Item (86 OVR)

Level 2: Gold Player Pack

Level 3: 10K Coins

Level 4: Gold Player Pack

Level 5: 10K Coins

Level 6: Ty Law Player Item (90 OVR)

Level 7: Random Strategy Item

Level 8: Playmaker Pack

Level 9: 10K Coins

Level 10: Ray Lewis Upgrade

Level 11: S4 Uniform Fantasy Pack

Level 12: Max Fantasy Pack

Level 13: 10K Coins

Level 14: Joe Montana Player Item (92 OVR)

Level 15: 10K Coins

Level 16: S4 Set Token

Level 17: Random Strategy Item

Level 18: Playmaker Pack

Level 19: 10K Coins

Level 20: Ray Lewis Upgrade

Level 21: S4 Uniform Fantasy Pack

Level 22: Max Fantasy Pack

Level 23: 10K Coins

Level 24: Ty Law Upgrade

Level 25: 10K Coins

Level 26: S4 Set Token

Level 27: Random Strategy Item

Level 28: Star Elite Pack

Level 29: 10K Coins

Level 30: Ray Lewis Upgrade

Level 31: S4 Uniform Fantasy Pack

Level 32: Max Fantasy Pack

Level 33: 10K Coins

Level 34: Chris Jones Player Item (93 OVR)

Level 35: 10K Coins

Level 36: S4 Set Token

Level 37: Max Fantasy Pack

Level 38: Pro Playmaker Pack

Level 39: 10K Coins

Level 40: Ray Lewis Upgrade

Level 41: Playmaker Pack

Level 42: Pro Max Fantasy Pack

Level 43: 15K Coins

Level 44: Jerry Rice Player Item (95 OVR)

Level 45: 20K Coins

Level 46: S4 Set Token

Level 47: Star Elite Pack

Level 48: 20K Coins

Level 49: Pro Playmaker Pack

Level 50: Ray Lewis Upgrade

Level 51: 20K Coins

Level 52: Season 5 XP Collectible

Level 53: Star Elite Pack

Level 54: 20K Coins

Level 55: S4 94 OVR Choice Upgrade

Level 56: 20K Coins

Level 57: Legendary Strategy Item FP

Level 58: Star Elite Pack

Level 59: 20K Coins

Level 60: Triumph Elite Pack

Generally, each season includes multiple player items to add to your roster. Overall, Season 4 of Madden 24 adds legends like Ray Lewis, Ty Law, Joe Montana, Chris Jones, and Jerry Rice. Furthermore, some of the player items can also be upgraded as you level up along the reward path. Therefore, make sure to snag your MUT rewards over time to collect some epic players.

Additionally, Season 4 rewards players over 200,000 coins. Additionally, the Field Pass includes several packs to help you bolster your MUT unit. Overall, Season 4 offers enough to help players build their ultimate team. Furthermore, other notable rewards include a 94 OVR Choice Upgrade. Overall, this allows you to upgrade select players immediately to an insanely high OVR.

Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know about Madden 24 Season 4's Release Date. Furthermore, this new season brings more content to keep MUT players entertained throughout the NFL playoffs. Lastly, we hope you enjoy the new season along with its programs, field pass, and rewards. Furthermore, check out our NFL Wild Card Round Predictions simulated with Madden 24.

